The Top 11 Beers We Drank in May

There are not many things that can make us feel more refreshed in the scorching summer heat than a scoop or two of delicious ice cream. And to make things even more interesting, there's ice cream with added alcohol, so we can feel a bit boozy and refreshed at the same time. What's not to like? Serious Eats reports that alcoholic ice cream will often be softer, which makes getting the perfect scoop a bit easier. However, if too much booze is added to ice cream, it can result in a messy and melted puddle because when the freezing point of ice cream is lowered with the addition of alcohol, its melting point is also lowered in the process.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO