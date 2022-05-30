ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 11 Beers We Drank in May

Cover picture for the articleSpring has certainly sprung in May with an abundance of beer coming our way. So much so that we couldn’t decide on just the ten best beers we drank this month. Instead, we’re naming eleven of our favorites. Looking ahead, we’re so excited to celebrate our second...

InsideHook

Which State Drinks the Most Beer?

Thanks to changes in legislation passed by Congress in 2017 to assist small brewers, the number of breweries in the United States has grown by nearly 400% over the past decade and Americans can now select from more than 20,000 beer brands when they have a hankering for a cold one.
DRINKS
InsideHook

These Are the Only 5 Bourbon Bottles You Need

A few weeks back we tackled the best everyday bourbons and utilized a popular approach on Reddit — the “you only need five bottles of bourbon at a time” argument, albeit limiting our selections to inexpensive, readily-available expressions. For this roundup, we stuck with bourbon and fully...
DRINKS
WBEC AM

Is it Beer Pong? The #1 Drinking Game in Massachusetts is…

With Memorial Day two weeks away and beautiful spring and summer weather ahead, that means BBQs and parties are in our future. It no longer matters how old you are. There’s a trend across the country among all demographics to get the party started with a traditional drinking game. Drinking games aren't just for college students anymore.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mashed

People Are Buzzing To Get A Scoop Of This Baijiu-Infused Ice Cream

There are not many things that can make us feel more refreshed in the scorching summer heat than a scoop or two of delicious ice cream. And to make things even more interesting, there's ice cream with added alcohol, so we can feel a bit boozy and refreshed at the same time. What's not to like? Serious Eats reports that alcoholic ice cream will often be softer, which makes getting the perfect scoop a bit easier. However, if too much booze is added to ice cream, it can result in a messy and melted puddle because when the freezing point of ice cream is lowered with the addition of alcohol, its melting point is also lowered in the process.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Where to Buy Natural Wine Online

Let us all hold hands and pray, to our lord, Bacchus, granter of the earth’s most glorious gift: wine. For all you lushes out there, you may be all too familiar with the difference between organic, natural, and biodynamic wine, but for us more casual imbibers, here’s a little breakdown. It doesn’t help that wine descriptions can be purposefully jargon-y and many bottles don’t offer much practical info; a lot of people end up picking their wine purely by how enticing a label is—which, in the case of natural wine, has been co-opted into a positive. The natural wine world is known for its clever, off-the-wall branding, and many smaller vineyards and producers commission graphics from artists to help entice shoppers.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Does Anyone Actually Work on Fridays Anymore?

“When I can close my laptop and beat everyone else to The Home Depot on a Friday afternoon, I’m a happy man.”. That’s Tim, an insurance sales rep from Massachusetts, riffing on his dream end-of-workweek. He isn’t talking about 6 p.m., but noon — and even earlier if he can manage it. At a time when a number of companies and governments are trialing four-day workweeks, leading to frequent, impassioned debates in LinkedIn-land over whether the concept could ever work in the States, some employees are simply taking matters into their own hands.
HEALTH
Tree Hugger

The Best Fair Trade Coffees for an Ethical Buzz

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you love coffee, you’re not alone: 7 in 10 Americans drink coffee every week, and 62% of us drink it daily. In addition, more than half of all coffee drinkers in the United States want to buy coffee that’s good for the environment, the farmers, and their communities.
FOOD & DRINKS
morningbrew.com

Drinking in the office: hot or not?

Burning questions of our time. For me, the clock starts when I log into my employer’s website. I don’t think the commute counts as work, per se. I listen to audiobooks in my car, so I’m not thinking about work when I drive. Do I mind the long commute? Yes, but it was my choice to take the job, and it makes sense to take the commute into consideration when you’re job hunting. That said, my current employer expects us to work 8:30–5, with half an hour for lunch, so you better believe I log out at 5pm and no later. If I’m going to be held to such an exact schedule, I’m not working a minute longer.—Sandy.
DRINKS
The Daily South

Why Did We Ever Stop Drinking Bellinis? This Peach Cocktail Is Perfectly Refreshing

If the South had to pledge loyalty to just one singular fruit, it would be wholly disrespectful to choose anything other than the peach. The soft, sweet, juicy, bright stone fruit stars in some of our favorite seasonal dishes, from fresh peach cobbler to homemade peach ice cream. Despite only being in-season for a short time during summer, we know to freeze and save some for whenever the hankering strikes later in the year. In the South, peach is king.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

What Is Organic Wine Exactly—and Is it Better for You Than Regular Wine?

Simply put, organic wine is made from grapes that were farmed and vinified organically. This means that the farming practices used to produce the grapes do not rely on artificial chemical fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, or herbicides. In the winery, chemicals like "Mega-Purple", commonly used in conventional wines to deepen the color of red wines, are not permitted when making organic wines. But there's more to organic wine than this basic definition. Ahead, we explain the nuances of organic wine, address whether organic wine is healthier than regular wine, and tell you what to consider when choosing organic wines.
DRINKS
hunker.com

This Affordable Boozy Drink Is Officially Back at Costco

If you love sipping on fruity alcoholic drinks during the summer months, you'll want to visit Costco ASAP. It appears the warehouse just brought back its Kirkland Signature Spanish sangria, just in time for the warm weather. According to Costco, the beverage is a "delicious blend produced from the finest...
DRINKS

