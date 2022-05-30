ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, AL

Altoona man displays thousands of flags for Memorial Day

By Lauren Harksen
WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day is a day we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. In a small town in Blount County, there’s a home surrounded with hundreds of flags to honor those very men and women. “There’s two decisive forces in this...

www.wsfa.com

sylacauganews.com

DeSoto Caverns announces renaming to “Majestic Caverns”

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – With multiple local and state officials as well as plenty of family and friends in attendance, a new name for one of the area’s oldest and most well-known tourist attractions was revealed Wednesday afternoon. Joy Sorensen, president of the newly-christened Majestic Caverns, made it official...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Animal cruelty skyrocketing in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Franklin county dogs are left on the side of the road shot, strangled, and left for dead weekly. Animal Services says it’s a growing issue in the county and something needs to be done. “She was found shot in the back, she could...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
hooversun.com

Shelby Humane achieves 'no-kill shelter' status

Shelby Humane, a nonprofit founded in 1977 with the mission of rescuing and rehoming the neglected and homeless pets of Shelby County, recently received a "no-kill shelter" status after achieving a 97% live release rate for 2021. The shelter found forever homes for 2,024 animals, increased its housing space by...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Erika Sierra of Huntsville

What is something that you really need to hear right now?. “You’re enough. You’re enough. You’re enough. We’re held to so many standards. Really, every person is their own and every person is enough. Circumstances make a person and we’re not one to judge them, so you’re enough. You are more than enough. Every person is. I wish I would’ve heard that earlier in life. I feel it now. Be yourself. Be confident. It’s not all going to feel good at the time that you’re living it, but it’ll feel better.” – Erika Sierra of Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

ALEA: Cullman man drowns trying to retrieve boat canopy

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man drowned in Smith Lake Monday, May 30, 2022, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Investigators said Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats. It happened at approximately 1:40...
CULLMAN, AL
WSFA

ALEA reports 4 traffic fatalities, 3 drownings over Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says troopers investigated four traffic deaths and three drownings during this past Memorial Day weekend travel period, which lasted from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Monday. ALEA says three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes in Dallas, Shelby,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Employees at Birmingham Starbucks vote to unionize

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around the country, Starbucks coffee shop employees have been choosing to unionize. Workers at more than 80 stores have made the decision. That now includes one in downtown Birmingham. This is the first Starbucks in the state to vote in favor of joining a union. Some...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

