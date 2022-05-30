ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherland Springs, TX

Gov. Abbott falsely claims background checks would not have prevented Sutherland Springs shooting

By Texas Public Radio
kut.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to correct his misinformed statements about the shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott again misinformed the public — this time about another mass shooting in Texas. On November 5, 2017,...

www.kut.org

Comments / 20

Remo SGTUSMC
2d ago

Sutherland Springs shooter did pass a background check. Unfortunately all his mental health issues and arrest in the Air Force were not shared.

Reply
8
William Childress
2d ago

And he is correct. Just tougher background checks will not fix all crimes, just like banning gun sales will not take gun out of criminal’s hands. Gun control is so much more complicated than just harder background checks (which as a gun owner I do not object to). The shooting problems in the US go so much deeper than the gun, the gun is a tool used by a sick individual to accomplish a goal. He could have as easily walked into that school with a machete and done about the same amount of damage, or worse yet an explosive device and caused more damage. It’s the person committing these acts not the tools they choose to use.

Reply(5)
7
Related
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Sutherland Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sutherland Springs, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Abbott, TX
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

A study from earlier this year analyzing the firearms laws of all 50 U.S. states placed Texas in the bottom third based on the weakness of its gun-safety statutes. The analysis, conducted by reform group Everytown for Gun Safety, put the Lone Star State at No. 34 in comparison to regulations adopted by other states. With a rate of 12.7 deaths annually per 100,000 people, Texas also had the 28th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to the report.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Greg Abbott
Fort Bend Star

Nehls calls for support of bill to add law enforcement

In the wake of the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, the local Congressman says he is trying to help make schools safer. U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, the District 22 representative and former Fort Bend County Sheriff, said during a May 26 news conference that he is calling for support of a proposed bill called the Public Safety Enhancement Act.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Protesters speak outside Houston NRA Convention

Tensions were not nearly as high as some expected as protesters confronted NRA Convention attendees and members of the various law enforcement agencies who were there to protect them. However, passions were still on level 10 regarding people’s stances on gun accessibility, gun reform, gun violence and the need for something to be done to protect children, teachers and others from being potential targets.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Background Checks#Fbi#Politics State#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#The First Baptist Church
kut.org

‘Uvalde didn’t have to happen’: Teachers groups implore lawmakers to focus on gun safety policies

In the days following the mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, state leaders have brought up discussions of “hardening” public schools, arming teachers, even limiting entry access to one door. Some of these policy ideas were already implemented after a 2018 high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, as lawmakers continued to loosen restrictions on guns.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy