Earthquake: A violent shock was felt in the Capitol building. Mr. Purcell, the watchman, compared the sound to the running ore from the railway cars down the chute. Too many boys: Manager Farrell of the Western Union Telegraph office says there are too many noisy boys in front of his office after school. He says that this mob of embryo money and railroad Kings, presidents, U.S. senators, and cabinet officers, will have to find another loafing place, or he shall turn all the lightning concentrated in the tanks of the W.U. Telegraph Company upon them.

