ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Video: Memorial Day 2022

By Our Staff
thefulcrum.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this video from The VA honoring all our...

thefulcrum.us

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Marines#Airmen#Armed Forces
Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Memorial Day should be every day in America

For some of us, every day is Memorial Day. For all Americans, it should be. It is our responsibility as citizens to study our history, to recognize what was risked and sacrificed from the inception of this nation up through today so that we could have the freedoms, options, and opportunities we do. The ability to choose our path regardless of station, to succeed and fail based on our merits and on our decisions, to live our dreams is unique in the annals of history. Those liberties did not pre-exist. They were hard won. Honoring, respecting, and appreciating the sacrifices of generations past, and then safeguarding and preserving those freedoms for our children and grandchildren is the duty of every American.
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Celebrate Memorial Day holiday, but remember its purpose

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday established to mourn and remember the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. From 1868 to 1970 Memorial Day was observed on May 30, no matter what day of the week it fell on.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Voices: On Memorial Day, don’t forget the ‘fallen angels’ and veterans who need care

When the sun sets this Memorial Day, I will go out to my backyard, light my fire pit, pull up a lawn chair, pour myself a double Scotch and light a cigar.My wife will leave me alone as I stare at the flames, remembering the marines I knew who paid the ultimate price so that millions of Americans can spend the day with their families.I remember 14 years ago when the sun set as I held the hand of teenage marine who had been shot in the head by a Taliban sniper in Helmand Province, and his life slipped away...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy