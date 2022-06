ALICE JEAN (SNYDER) CARTER Oct. 5, 1931 – May 15, 2022. Alice Jean (Snyder) Carter was born on Monday, October 5, 1931, to Ralph and Lillian Snyder, a Methodist minister and his wife, who were serving a small church in Newcastle, Wyoming. Alice was the youngest of three children, and she spent most of her childhood in small towns in Wyoming where she was involved in church activities, piano lessons, and Girl Scouts. She loved the outdoors, camping, bird watching, and crafts; loves that stayed with her for the rest of her life.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO