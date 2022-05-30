ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4-year-old boy shot himself in hand inside a car, father left him inside unattended

By Doc Louallen
phl17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- A child gained access to a gun inside his father’s vehicle Saturday in the Philadelphia Haverford North neighborhood. The...

phl17.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Man, Juvenile In West Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in West Philadelphia after a woman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.  Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teen Stabbed On Broad Street Line Platform After Fight On SEPTA Train, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say stabbed a 17-year-old boy on a platform along SEPTA’s Broad Street Line. It happened around 7 p.m. at the Fairmount Station. SEPTA says two teenagers were fighting an adult male on a northbound train. They say the stabbing happened after the group exited the train. The teenager is in critical but stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Haverford, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wphl#Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man Killed, Another Injured In ‘Massive Shootout’ In North Philadelphia: Police Sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a “massive shootout” on Memorial Day, Philadelphia police say. The shooting took place after 6:30 p.m. at 178h and Oxford Streets, near Temple University, in North Philadelphia. DEVELOPING: Police sources say at least one man is dead, another wounded after a “massive shootout” at 17th and Oxford in North Philadelphia. At least 62 casings found at the scene, 3 guns recovered. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2022 A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old, 21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized After Shooting At Party In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman opens fire into a party of more than 100 people leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized. Police say a 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were shot and killed at Delaware Avenue and Tioga Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. A 14-year-old girl and another 21-year-old man are recovering in the hospital. “A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female, both sustained fatal injuries. They were both deceased at the hospital. A 14-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old male was found a block away, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Lt. Anthony Ginaldi said. Police say they’re looking for two people in connection to this shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy