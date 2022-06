The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting incident. On May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people shooting on 400 South Street. Over four dozen pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered from the crime scene which spanned several blocks. Surveillance video captured one of the shooters fire multiple shots at the intersection of 4th & South. Additional suspects opened fire on the 500 block of Leithgow St, striking homes on the 400 block of Gaskill St. One male victim was struck in the shoulder and transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and listed in stable condition. The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting assistance identifying this suspect as well as others involved in this incident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO