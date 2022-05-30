Young man found in a alley with multiple gunshot wounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded late Monday in a double shooting that unfolded in West Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Presbury Street, Baltimore Police said. There they found a trail of blood that led them around the block to Baker Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO