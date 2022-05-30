ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Young man found in a alley with multiple gunshot wounds

By Doc Louallen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- An unidentified man was found in a Overbrook Park alley suffering from multiple bullet wounds....

2 woman fatally shot in the head, teen girl shot in Port Richmond

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting four people and killing two in Port Richmond Monday. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of East Tioga Street around 1:18 am. According to police, an unknown woman believed to be between the ages of 20-25 was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: Suspects wanted in connection with shootings in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for several suspects wanted in connection with shootings in South Philadelphia. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say officers with the 3rd District responded to the 400 block of South Street for a report of multiple people shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VIDEO: Woman and Other Gunmen Open Fire on South Street

Philadelphia police are searching for a woman and other gunmen who opened fire on South Street, injuring one man and sending several people running for their lives. Police responded to a report of multiple people shooting along 400 South Street on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. One man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man fatally shot in the back, Fairhill shooting

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street around 9:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 49-year-old man was shot once in the back while standing outside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

CBS Baltimore

CBS Philly

Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Man, Juvenile In West Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in West Philadelphia after a woman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.  Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man suffering head trauma after a Tesla driver struck him

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Accident Investigation Division are investigating a incident that left a man critically injured Sunday. The incident happened on 19th Street and Ridge Avenue around 11:37 pm. Police say a 26-year-old driving a 2022 Tesla was traveling northbound on Ridge avenue approaching 19th street with the traffic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trust Fund Heir Found Dead in Arboretum, Boyfriend Charged With Murder

For nearly three years, Rashid Young's family wondered why he vanished suddenly from his Pottstown, Pennsylvania apartment in August 2019. They recently hired a private investigator to try figuring out what happened to Young. After prompting by the P.I., Montgomery County detectives uncovered a trail of evidence that led them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Missing Person – Makayla Haines – From the 35th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old Missing Person Makayla Haines. She was last seen at 1:00 P.M., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, on the 21XX block of West Laveer Street. She is 4’0″, 113 lbs., brown eyes. and black hair. She was last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pottstown explosion victims' family hires personal injury lawyer

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The family whose Pottstown home exploded last week, killing four children and their grandmother, has hired an attorney. Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm, said it will "fight for accountability" in the explosion Thursday night on Hale Street, and "secure justice" for the family. The...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Woman Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Handgun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE

