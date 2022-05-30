ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

First monkeypox death in Nigeria in 2022; 21 cases confirmed

By CHINEDU ASADU
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigeria has recorded its first death from monkeypox this year in a patient with underlying medical conditions, the diseases control agency said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that in 2022 it has confirmed 21 out of 66 suspected cases of the disease, which is usually endemic in Nigeria and other parts of West and Central Africa.

“The death was reported in a 40-year-old patient who had underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications," the Nigeria CDC said.

Nigeria has not had an outbreak of monkeypox since September 2017 but it continues to report sporadic cases of the disease. At least 247 have been confirmed in 22 of its 36 states since then with 3.6% fatality rate, the disease control agency said.

A spike in monkeypox cases reported in Europe and the U.S. has generated concerns among those countries, many of whom have not recorded a single case of the disease in years. Nearly 200 cases of the disease have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks, the World Health Organization said.

Monkeypox has not previously triggered widespread outbreaks beyond Africa, where it is endemic.

One of the new cases in the U.K. was recorded in a man days after his arrival from Nigeria on May 4. Nigeria has recorded six confirmed cases of the disease the British citizen left the country.

Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, head of the country’s Center for Disease Control, told The Associated Press that nothing shows the British citizen contracted the disease in Nigeria and that the country remains prepared to respond to an outbreak of monkeypox.

“The biggest challenge that you have with a disease such as monkeypox is that it is uncommon and the perceived risk by the population about how dangerous this condition is has been very low … that is why ... we have conducted awareness training and advocacy training to increase the level of awareness of health care workers,” Adetifa said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Europe#Ap#The Nigeria Cdc#British
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Malaysia reports significant rise in hand, foot and mouth disease

For the first four months of 2022, Malaysian health officials have reported a total of 22,463 cases of hand, foot and mouth diseases (HFMD) nationwide, an increase of 12.8 times compared to the same period in 2021, which saw only 1,752 cases. 21,508 cases, or 96% of the total are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Outbreaks stable but illnesses down in 2021 for Norway

The number of foodborne outbreaks in Norway has remained steady but fewer people were sick in 2021 compared to the year before. A total of 25 foodborne outbreaks were announced this past year, which is on a par with 23 in 2020 but down compared to 46 in 2019 and 52 in 2018.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

This dominant variant is behind 60% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

As cases rise, infections caused by the omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 have become the most dominant, making up close to 60% of all cases, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Driving the news: Current data doesn’t indicate whether this subvariant is more severe than earlier versions, although the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Organic Strawberries Recalled After Being Potentially Linked to Hepatitis A Outbreak

A Hepatitis A outbreak has possibly been caused by organic strawberries. The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and two food and public health agencies in Canada are investigating an outbreak of Hepatitis A across the U.S. and Canada. The number of infections are potentially linked to FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reuters

Rapid rise in Mumbai pushes India's COVID numbers to month high

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s health ministry reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections for the past twenty four hours on Thursday, the highest in nearly a month, driven up by a record number cases recorded in the financial capital, Mumbai. The city reported 739 cases on Wednesday night, more than double...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK long Covid cases hit record high of 2 million

The number of people suspected to be living with long Covid has risen to a record high of two million, new figures show.Estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that, as of 1 May, around 3.1 per cent of the population were suffering from persistent symptoms after becoming infected with coronavirus.This includes 826,000 who have had long Covid for at least one year – up from 791,000 in April. Some 376,000 people have meanwhile lived with the condition for at least two years, the figures show.The prevalence of long Covid in the UK has jumped sharply since the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Kazakhstan referendum may bolster Tokayev's second-term ambitions

ALMATY, June 2 (Reuters) - A referendum on constitutional reform to decentralise power in Kazakhstan this week after unprecedented turbulence could help President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev build political capital for a second term in the oil-rich country allied with Russia. Kazakhs are expected to vote in favour of the reforms on...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. sheep herders sue employers for cartel-like wage suppression

June 2 (Reuters) - Sheep herders in the U.S. West have banded together to sue their employers, accusing them of operating an illegal cartel that artificially suppresses their wages, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Nevada. The case could have implications for how antitrust laws are applied to labor...
NEVADA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy