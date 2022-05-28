Classical Ballet Academy opens in North Port

NORTH PORT — Darli Iakovleva met her husband, Anton, when they first danced together in a ballet 18 years ago in Estonia — and they’ve been dancing ever since.

The couple opened Classic Dance Academy in North Port on April 31. Darli and Anton teach ballet, pointe and a variety of other classes at the studio. Private lessons are also available for children and adults.

“We teach students from age 3 to 73,” Darli said.

After performing in international classical ballets all around the world, and living in Texas for six months, the couple chose to move to North Port and start a business.

“We have vacationed in this area many times and we really like it here,” Darli said. “It’s been our dream to live in Florida. We danced for 20 years and now it’s time to teach.”

A ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony was held May 23 at the new studio, 4847 E. Price Blvd.

Guests could take a tour of the studio as well as enjoy cake and beverages.

Darli’s mother, Ilona Nogarr, started dancing lessons in Estonia when she was 7-years-old. Darli started dancing at 3, and her daughter, Aurora, 3 is already dancing.

In the future, Darli and Anton hope to put together shows and invite the community to attend.

“We’d love to do a ‘Nutcracker’ performance for Christmas.”

A “Fairytale Ballet” summer camp is being offered for 3- to 6-year-olds from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday June 20 through June 24; June 27 through July 1; July 18 through July 22 and July 25 through July 29. The cost is $60 per week.

For those interested in learning ballet, the first class is free.

For more information, call 903-422-1053 or visit www.classicalballetacademy.net.