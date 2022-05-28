ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Classical Ballet Academy opens in North Port

By Sue Erwin
Venice Gondolier
Venice Gondolier
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNuoa_0fuox04i00

NORTH PORT — Darli Iakovleva met her husband, Anton, when they first danced together in a ballet 18 years ago in Estonia — and they’ve been dancing ever since.

The couple opened Classic Dance Academy in North Port on April 31. Darli and Anton teach ballet, pointe and a variety of other classes at the studio. Private lessons are also available for children and adults.

“We teach students from age 3 to 73,” Darli said.

After performing in international classical ballets all around the world, and living in Texas for six months, the couple chose to move to North Port and start a business.

“We have vacationed in this area many times and we really like it here,” Darli said. “It’s been our dream to live in Florida. We danced for 20 years and now it’s time to teach.”

A ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony was held May 23 at the new studio, 4847 E. Price Blvd.

Guests could take a tour of the studio as well as enjoy cake and beverages.

Darli’s mother, Ilona Nogarr, started dancing lessons in Estonia when she was 7-years-old. Darli started dancing at 3, and her daughter, Aurora, 3 is already dancing.

In the future, Darli and Anton hope to put together shows and invite the community to attend.

“We’d love to do a ‘Nutcracker’ performance for Christmas.”

A “Fairytale Ballet” summer camp is being offered for 3- to 6-year-olds from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday June 20 through June 24; June 27 through July 1; July 18 through July 22 and July 25 through July 29. The cost is $60 per week.

For those interested in learning ballet, the first class is free.

For more information, call 903-422-1053 or visit www.classicalballetacademy.net.

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Free 2022 summer meals for Manatee County students

School District of Manatee County students can go to multiple locations throughout the greater Lakewood Ranch area to receive free meals throughout the summer. The district's Food and Nutrition Services department is working with the Summer BreakSpot program, which is a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services program, to provide free meals for students age 18 and under.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
thatssotampa.com

KRATE, a huge food and entertainment hub made of shipping containers, opens in Wesley Chapel

Y’all, a brand new dining and shopping destination made up of connected shipping containers is opening soon in Wesley Chapel. It will be the area’s own version of Sparkman Wharf. The KRɅTE Micro Shops will be an open-air shopping venue containing an integrated Entertainment Zone. The venue is set to feature 55 unique boutiques, offices, restaurants, and bars.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Christmas, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
North Port, FL
Entertainment
Mysuncoast.com

Memorial Day parade draws hundreds to downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Sarasota Monday to honor the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the America’s armed forces. Much of the downtown area was blocked off for the parade, which featured floats, marching bands, antique cars and...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bear cub approaches people in Naples’ Pelican Marsh neighborhood

A man came across a bear in the Pelican Marsh neighborhood in Naples on Sunday. Above is the cub that was caught on camera in Pelican Marsh. At first, the bear showed curiosity about Jim Roberts and his neighbors. “The bear seemed very docile at first. And then as more...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Ballet#Ballets#Performing#Ballet Academy#Classic Dance Academy
fox13news.com

Whale shark sighting off Sarasota coast not completely unusual, experts say

SARASOTA, Fla. - Two Tampa Bay boaters spotted a whale shark on Sunday while fishing about 26 miles off the coast of Sarasota. Brad Ward said he and Mike Michieli noticed a stream of plankton when suddenly a giant mouth rose from the deep. For about 45 minutes Ward said the massive shark swam next to his boat, chowing down on plankton.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota athletes push through the Murph Challenge for Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Athletes all over the world are lacing up their shoes and dripping sweat to remember a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL for Memorial Day. At the LFT Gym in Sarasota, dozens of people participated in The Murph Challenge, an annual workout pushing fitness enthusiasts through an intense trial as a way to pay their respects for a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL, and countless other service men and women.
SARASOTA, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Hillsborough County Schools Will Serve Free Lunches to All Kids This Summer: Helping Out Those Who Are Struggling

It was announced on May 31 that in a move of incredible kindness, generosity and compassion IDEA public schools in Hillsborough County will be offering free breakfast and lunch to kids under the age of 18 this summer, regardless of whether they are students of the schools. Those over 18 can also buy the food at what will presumably be affordable prices.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Mysuncoast.com

Fourth of July fireworks show announced for Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the time for its Fourth of July fireworks show. Fireworks will be shot from the South Jetty on Monday, July 4 after 9 p.m. The Jetties will be closed but can be viewed on any area beaches. Boats should be...
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

All Faiths Food Bank’s summer feeding programs return

SARASOTA, FL – This summer, as students lose access to meals at school, 40,000 children in Sarasota and DeSoto counties may be at risk for hunger. All Faiths Food Bank’s Campaign Against Summer Hunger was created nine years ago to fill the “hunger gap” for children who lose access to meals and food pantries at school as well as to raise awareness of the issue of child hunger in our area. All Faiths Food Bank is, again this year, organizing more than 200 partners with the shared mission of providing food to children over the summer months.
SARASOTA, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Mom Convicted for Drowning Daughter

Florida Woman Convicted for Drowning DaughterSocial Media. A woman in Florida has been convicted to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drowning her daughter. Shakayla Denson was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and grand theft in Tampa in connection with the death of her four-year-old daughter.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County deputies train for active school shooter training

One week after a gunman in Texas killed 19 children, deputies here are preparing for that worst-case scenario. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the training is designed to prepare deputies to stop a threat as quickly as possible to save as many children as possible. The active school shooter training for all school resource officers was held at Punta Gorda Middle School.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Residents shocked over Memorial Day shooting on Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gunshots in different parts of Siesta Key Village and around Sunset Point Beach on Monday stunning people who live and work here. “I’m really shocked that this happened here at that time of day,” said Catherine Luckner, President of the Siesta Key Association. “Families were out with their children walking around, coming in from the beach, very scary.”
SIESTA KEY, FL
Venice Gondolier

Venice Gondolier

Venice, FL
402
Followers
334
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Publishes twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday) in Sarasota County.

 https://yoursun.com/venice

Comments / 0

Community Policy