Can you spot the garage in this picture? Elegant $12million mansion features an expertly hidden James Bond-style driveway

Upon entering this elegant mansion through the tree-lined pathway, you would never guess you were walking alongside an expertly hidden garage that houses luxury cars underground.

Buried under the gravel, behind the spectacular home's grand gates, a secret door lifts up to reveal the passageway that leads down into the huge six-car underground garage.

Extravagant features continue into the doll house-like pad that lies in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Toorak including the opulent formal sitting and dining rooms, palatial master suite, basement art gallery and stunning pool surrounded by lush gardens.

While the James Bond-style driveway is the home's most unique feature, the basement garage and rumpus room with a private gallery comes in at a close second with a lounge space surrounded by art-covered concrete walls and museum-style lighting.

On the ground floor, a grandiose entryway leads to the light-filled formal sitting and dining rooms feature statement stone fireplaces as well as tall, narrow windows with French country-style shutters.

At the rear of the home facing the leafy back pool area, there is a lavish living space with black framed folding doors to let sun light pour in and calming hues of grey and soft greens.

The kitchen and meals area features a stone island bench, sleek marble countertops, high black ceilings and patterned black-stained timber flooring.

Outside, the pool area features a barely-there glass fence, semi-circle dining area to relax by the water and lit-up gardens of bamboo and climbing trees.

The sophisticated master suite upstairs has its own lounge space, fireplace as well as a huge walk-in wardrobe and double marble-adorned ensuite.

Other features include the stately circular entrance at the centre of the home as well as two more deluxe bedrooms and a home study.

The prestigious pad, which has not been the main residence for its affluent owner, is now for sale with an asking price of $12million - $12.8million jumping almost $1million in price in the space of three years.

It was built by Melbourne hospitality mogul Peter Rowland whose renowned catering company services some of the city's biggest events including the Melbourne Cup Carnival, Formula One and Melbourne Fashion Festival.

The three-bedroom property was also owned and renovated by restauranteurs Frank and Sharon van Handel who are behind the fine dining establishment Stokehouse restaurant before they sold it in 2019 for $11.1million.

Expressions of interest close on June 20 at 5pm - to view the listing, click here.