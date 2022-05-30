ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Can you spot the garage in this picture? Elegant $12million mansion features an expertly hidden James Bond-style driveway

By Louise Allingham
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Upon entering this elegant mansion through the tree-lined pathway, you would never guess you were walking alongside an expertly hidden garage that houses luxury cars underground.

Buried under the gravel, behind the spectacular home's grand gates, a secret door lifts up to reveal the passageway that leads down into the huge six-car underground garage.

Extravagant features continue into the doll house-like pad that lies in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Toorak including the opulent formal sitting and dining rooms, palatial master suite, basement art gallery and stunning pool surrounded by lush gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjRd7_0fuojeSd00
Can you spot the secret garage? A stately home in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Toorak features a hidden driveway to an underground garage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hl9zS_0fuojeSd00
Buried under the gravel, behind the spectacular home's grand gates, a secret door lifts up to reveal the passageway that leads down into the huge six-car underground garage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRhLl_0fuojeSd00
While the James Bond-style driveway is the home's most unique feature, the basement garage and rumpus room with a private gallery comes in at a close second with a lounge space, art-covered concrete walls and museum-style lighting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvxOy_0fuojeSd00
Extravagant features continue into the doll house-like pad including the opulent formal sitting and dining rooms, palatial master suite, and stunning pool surrounded by lush gardens

While the James Bond-style driveway is the home's most unique feature, the basement garage and rumpus room with a private gallery comes in at a close second with a lounge space surrounded by art-covered concrete walls and museum-style lighting.

On the ground floor, a grandiose entryway leads to the light-filled formal sitting and dining rooms feature statement stone fireplaces as well as tall, narrow windows with French country-style shutters.

At the rear of the home facing the leafy back pool area, there is a lavish living space with black framed folding doors to let sun light pour in and calming hues of grey and soft greens.

The kitchen and meals area features a stone island bench, sleek marble countertops, high black ceilings and patterned black-stained timber flooring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdQNO_0fuojeSd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5EHH_0fuojeSd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQiDl_0fuojeSd00
At the rear of the home facing the leafy back pool area, there is a lavish living space with black framed folding doors to let sun light pour in and calming hues of grey and soft greens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUDeU_0fuojeSd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhFzt_0fuojeSd00

Outside, the pool area features a barely-there glass fence, semi-circle dining area to relax by the water and lit-up gardens of bamboo and climbing trees.

The sophisticated master suite upstairs has its own lounge space, fireplace as well as a huge walk-in wardrobe and double marble-adorned ensuite.

Other features include the stately circular entrance at the centre of the home as well as two more deluxe bedrooms and a home study.

The prestigious pad, which has not been the main residence for its affluent owner, is now for sale with an asking price of $12million - $12.8million jumping almost $1million in price in the space of three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNs4E_0fuojeSd00
The sophisticated master suite upstairs has its own lounge space, fireplace as well as a huge walk-in wardrobe and double marble-adorned ensuite
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mri48_0fuojeSd00
Outside, the pool area features a barely-there glass fence, semi circle dining area to relax by the water and lit-up gardens of bamboo and climbing trees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14COvr_0fuojeSd00
The three-bedroom property was once owned and renovated by restauranteurs Frank and Sharon van Handel who are behind the fine dining establishment Stokehouse restaurant before they sold it in 2019 for $11.1million

It was built by Melbourne hospitality mogul Peter Rowland whose renowned catering company services some of the city's biggest events including the Melbourne Cup Carnival, Formula One and Melbourne Fashion Festival.

The three-bedroom property was also owned and renovated by restauranteurs Frank and Sharon van Handel who are behind the fine dining establishment Stokehouse restaurant before they sold it in 2019 for $11.1million.

Expressions of interest close on June 20 at 5pm - to view the listing, click here.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Fit for a Princess! Eight-bed mansion built on site of Princess Diana's former home and believed to be the most expensive property for sale in Scotland hits market for £7.5m

A mansion built on site of Princess Diana's grandmother's former home has gone on sale for £7.5million - complete with a spa and tennis court. Dalhebity House, in Deeside, Aberdeenshire, was created by business tycoon and ex-Aberdeen Football club chairman Stewart Milne and his partner Joanna Robertson. The couple...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Art Gallery#Melbourne Cup#French
Daily Mail

They spent more than a penny! New owners splash out more than £30,000 on disused public toilet in Cornwall that could become holiday home in latest example of holiday hotspot's soaring property prices

A dilapidated and deserted public toilet in Cornwall has sold for more than £30,000 in a damning sign of the overheating housing market in the county. Countrywide Property Auctions (CPA) have been handling the sale in Cornwall and said the long-forgotten and disused public toilet block in Saltash was offered freehold.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PopCrush

Woman Claims Another Disney Guest Dropped Her Pants and Peed on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride

A trip on a popular Disney ride did not go as planned for dozens of park guests when one woman couldn't hold it any longer. The event in question took place on the famous Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. The beloved attraction features Animatronics from the hit film franchise of the same name, notably including Captain Jack Sparrow, who is played by Johnny Depp in the movies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Council refuse couple's desperate pleas to remove massive jacaranda tree despite the fact it could destroy their house and has TAKEN OVER their backyard

An elderly couple's desperate attempts to have a giant jacaranda tree removed from their rear deck have been dismissed by council. Pensioners Ian and Roz have had their small Chippendale home entirely engulfed by the massive tree that is now so big it covers six neighbouring properties and threatens to fall on their house.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Finally some good news, Matt! Disgraced Lauer, 64, finds buyer for his $44million Hamptons estate with 12 bedrooms after three years on the market and a price drop: Former Today show host bought home from Richard Gere in 2016 for $36m

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer, 64, finally sold his plush Sag Harbor property after dropping the price after three years on the market. The name of the new owner and the sale price has yet to be disclosed. The luxe mansion, which features 12 bedrooms, two guest houses, a...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Robb Report

This Massive RV Is So Roomy It Has a 4-Person Bar and King-Sized Bedroom

Click here to read the full article. There are two types of RVs: those best-suited for weekend camping trips and those that are more like homes on wheels. WanderBOX’s new Outpost 35 4×4 falls distinctly in the latter category. The burly off-roader will allow you to bring all your favorite domestic comforts with you on the road, including a spacious master bedroom, a full-size bar and even a combination washer/dryer. The Outpost 35 4×4 isn’t one of those modern-day RVs that looks like a tour bus. Instead, it’s built upon the chassis of a four-wheel-drive Ford F600 Super Duty. Atop that framework...
CARS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy