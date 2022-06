Covid cases in England have fallen for the second consecutive week, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics said in its latest update on Friday that, in the week ending to 21 May, around 1.6 per cent of the population (or one in 60 people) had tested positive for the virus in England.This was down from 1.9 per cent (or one in 55) in the previous week. Cases are also declining in Wales and Northern Ireland, but the trend is less clear in Scotland, the ONS said.The number of people who tested positive there last week was 2.57...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO