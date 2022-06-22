Best binoculars 2022: Top picks for stargazing, wildlife and more

While telescopes are often considered the astronomer's best friend, a pair of the best binoculars you can buy are a tough competitor. For many, they're also a cost-effective alternative. You'll be able to scope out the best binoculars available for stargazing in this handy guide.

The more popular models of binoculars for stargazing offer 8x, 10x and 12x magnifications, but larger models can go as high as 20x and 25x. It's important to remember that higher magnifications don't always mean better views. As brightness drops off with higher magnification, you should consider the size of the objective lens (the one you point at the sky). Larger objective lenses allow the binoculars to collect more photons than the naked eye can, delivering the bright, sharp views you want from your nights standing out under the stars.

Size and weight can also increase quickly as the magnification and objective lens size does. For optical quality, we recommend looking at models that offer multi-coated optics and BAK-4 prisms as a minimum. These features mean quality optics, combined with a good-sized objective lens and you’ll get the clearest vision of whatever it is you're looking for, environmental and atmospheric conditions permitting, of course.

We've scoured the stores to find everything on offer right now to summarize the best binoculars in 2022. We’ve put them in this detailed guide to aid you in your search. We've also included links as to where to purchase the listed models at the best prices.

Buying binoculars is not just a case of buying the biggest ones, especially if you're looking for something easy to pack up for traveling or to suit a younger stargazer with small hands. You should check out our best compact binoculars and best binoculars for kids guides for those requirements. If you've got your heart set on a specific brand, then we also have useful guides for brands, including Vortex deals , Bushnell deals and Leica deals to help you out.

There's something for every level of astronomer and to suit every budget in this guide so, without further ado, here are the best binoculars we’ve found on the market right now.

The best stargazing binoculars

(Image credit: Canon)

Hands down the finest stargazing binoculars money can buy

Magnification: 10x | Objective lens diameter: 42mm | Field of view: 6.5 degrees | Eye relief: 14.5mm | Weight: 39.2 oz

Optical Image Stabilizer Rugged build quality Lots of eye relief Bulky size Lens caps are loose AAA batteries required

These are simply the finest binoculars available for viewing the night sky, with a price tag to suit. Not only are they optically excellent, but the gyro-stabilization Canon has installed, taken from its most expensive camera lenses, means all the wobble introduced by being handheld and larger magnification goes away. It feels like they are being held on an invisible tripod.

The glass is the same as in Canon’s camera lenses, taking the 'L' designation that marks out some of the best, and most expensive, lenses ever to sit in front of a digital sensor. You can expect sharp, bright and stable views through these excellent binos.

As always, we can expect some downsides. These are a heavy pair of binoculars and you’d struggle to hold them steady for long periods were it not for the electronic stabilization. They're also incredibly expensive. While we've picked out the 10x42 pair as being ideal for astronomy, there are alternatives in the range, including 18x50 IS AW and 15x50 IS AW models that are not quite as painful on the wallet.

Best binoculars under $300

(Image credit: Celestron )

For under $300 these are the best binoculars you can buy today

Magnification: 8x | Objective lens diameter: 1.7" (42 mm) | Angular field of view: 8.1 degrees | Eye relief: 0.7" (17 mm)

No fogging Bright images Wide field of view Carry case can’t house harness strap Lack magnification for serious astro

The TrailSeeker 8x42 from Celestron offers a slightly different view from the norm because of the amount of light their 42mm apertures collect. Their slightly lower magnification also gives you a wider field of view. The Earth's moon will appear slightly smaller when compared with 10x50 binoculars, however, the optical system mixed with the lens multi-coatings offers a sharper, brighter view compared to other binoculars we've tested.

They are great if you’ll be moving between temperatures (e.g from inside with the central heating on to the great outdoors on a frosty night) thanks to the nitrogen purging and a waterproof design which means they won’t fog up.

Another advantage of the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 is the lack of false color — also known as chromatic aberration — which often takes the form of a purple or blue hue around brighter targets. Very little could be seen in the field of view, particularly along the lunar limb.

The TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars weigh a modest 2 lbs. (1KG) but over long periods of observing time, we discovered that our arms began to shake making it difficult to get a steady hand-held view: if you're prone to trembling arms, the use of a tripod is advised.

Best budget binoculars

(Image credit: Opticron)

Our best budget binocular pick for 2021

Magnification: 10x | Objective lens diameter: 2" (50 mm) | Angular field of view: 5.5 degrees | Eye relief: 0.7" (17 mm)

Lightweight design Long eye relief Excellent optics for a low price Build feels slightly cheap FOV could be wider

If you’re a glasses wearer, the Opticron Adventurer II WP 10x50 are some of the best binoculars out there thanks to the excellent eye relief of 0.7 inches (17.78mm). Issues faced by the people wearing glasses typically include not being able to move the eye as close to the eyepieces as desired. In turn, this means they may have to remove their glasses to get a better view (which of course causes problems with actual eyesight). That’s not the case with this pair and the aforementioned eye relief means should negate this problem. The Opticron Adventurer II WP 10x50 also features twist-up eyecups that can retract or extend to provide even more comfort.

The optics are excellent and provide great contrast, showing all the usual subjects well. Open star clusters like the Pleiades (Messier 45) in Taurus (the Bull) and the Beehive (Messier 44) in Cancer (the Crab) were picked out with ease and viewed with high clarity, while bright double stars — particularly Mizar and Alcor in the constellation of Ursa Major (the Great Bear) — resolve well under the magnification.

Weighing in at 1.7 lbs. (0.77KG) these binoculars can be handheld comfortably for long periods of observing time.

Read our full Opticron Adventurer II WP 10x50 review

Best binoculars for sturdiness

(Image credit: Vortex)

If you need sturdy binoculars, this is the pair to buy

Magnification: 10x | Objective lens diameter: 2" (50 mm) | Angular field of view: 8.1 degrees | Eye relief: 0.7" (17 mm)

Sturdy, well-constructed build Multipurpose optics Manageable weight A little false color in views Slight blurring at the edge of FOV

You'll be hard-pressed to find better than the reliable and robust Vortex 10x50 Crossfire HD for wildlife viewing and occasional stargazing.

The image is crisp and clear, with stars appearing as perfect pinpoints of light. You may find you can detect a small degree of false color when observing brighter objects, although this optical defect isn't unusual for this price point.

It's the build quality that makes these binoculars stand out. They are well-constructed with a solid, heavy-duty focusing knob that's a breeze to adjust even when wearing thick gloves to fend off chilly winter temperatures. Their eye relief is adjustable thanks to comfortable twist-up eyecups and at just 1.89 lbs. (0.86KG), astronomers who like to dabble in nature-watching and globetrotting will be grateful for their light weight.

Best for kids

(Image credit: Celestron)

5. Celestron Cometron 7x50

An inexpensive option ideal for kids

Magnification: 7x | Objective lens diameter: 50mm | Field of view: 6.8 degrees | Eye relief: 13mm | Weight: 27.3 oz

Great value Wide exit pupil BK7 glass Not waterproof Not drop-proof

The 7x magnification and 50mm objective lenses make the Celestron Cometron 7x50 perfect for kids (see them featured in our best binoculars for kids guide ). Kids can see better in the dark than adults which means they don't need a top-of-the-range pair to see a similar amount of light as an adult would with a stronger pair.

What kids do need is something lightweight and comfortable to hold as they may not be as good at holding binoculars steady and may tire quicker. Alternatively, consider tripod-mounting a pair.

These compact binoculars partner a 7x magnification with a large 50mm objective lens, they don't need much bulk but still allow a lot of light in. Although these are strong, durable, compact and lightweight, they aren't waterproof, but that is expected for this low price.

(Image credit: Celestron)

Best high magnification binoculars

6. Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 Binocular

See the Universe close up and in stereo, but don’t plan to take them anywhere

Magnification: 25x | Objective lens diameter: 3.9" (100 mm) | Angular field of view: 3 degrees | Eye relief: 0.6" (15 mm)

High magnification Tripod adapter included Great clarity and contrast Very heavy, tripod needed Quite expensive

As if a mad scientist had blended a pair of telescopes using an experimental teleporter, touring the heavens with these is like viewing the night sky using two four-inch (100 mm) refractors, with added 25x magnification.

They're not for everyone and will undoubtedly need support: at 15.3 inches (388.62 mm) in length and weighing in at a hefty 8.75 lbs (4 kilograms), you will need a heavy-duty tripod for prolonged use. The eye relief is decent at 0.6 inches (15.24 mm), but this may be a little close for glasses wearers.

Under a dark, clear night sky, you can just make out Jupiter’s atmospheric belts using this pair. Sweeping through the Milky Way, particularly the dense star fields of Sagittarius is a sight that has to be seen to be believed, the Sagittarius Star Cloud (Messier 24) is especially impressive. The multi-coated optics are exquisite, with bright images and stunning contrast.

The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars are a worthy investment. Their tough, rugged and reliable build means you’ll get many years of stargazing enjoyment.

Read our Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review

Best constructed binoculars

(Image credit: Nikon)

7. Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 Binocular

A sleek and well made binocular model

Magnification: 10x | Objective lens diameter: 2" (50 mm) | Angular field of view: 6.5 degrees | Eye relief: 0.4" (11.8 mm)

Great optics Wide field of view Sleek design Eye relief isn't brilliant Not water resistant

All the usual nighttime binocular subjects can be picked out easily with these, from Jupiter’s disk to the crescent moon, with the optical system revealing crisp shadows at our natural satellite's terminator. The aspherical eyepiece lens built into the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars works like a charm and eliminates any kind of image distortion. Meanwhile, on the exterior, the rubber armor allows for a firm, shock-resistant grip that makes the binoculars pleasing to hold.

With a fairly large 6.5-degree field of view, these binoculars are perfect for those occasions when the moon passes through or close to a large star cluster, such as the Pleiades (Messier 45) in Taurus (the Bull). Pinpoint stars dot the backdrop of a night sky right to the edge of the frame, with excellent contrast.

Where the Aculon A211s slightly let themselves down is with the rather close eye relief of just 0.5 inches (16.51mm), which might be problematic for spectacle wearers.

Best specialized binoculars for stargazing

(Image credit: Celestron)

8. Meade Instruments 15x70 Astro Binocular

Excellent, specialized stargazing binoculars

Magnification: 15x | Objective lens diameter: 2.8" (70 mm) | Angular field of view: 4.4 degrees | Eye relief: 0.7" (18 mm)

Excellent eye relief Sharp views with good contrast No fogging A heavy, tripod is required Some problems with collimation

Another reliable name in the world of optics, particularly telescopes and eyepieces, is Meade Instruments . The 15x70 Astro Binoculars will satisfy even the most seasoned astronomer with spectacular views of the lunar surface, planets and the brightest deep-sky objects.

The binocular is reasonably priced for its magnification level, with only a slight degree of false color as we moved from one bright subject to the next. What's more, you won’t need to worry about fogging on the optics during temperature changes.

Through the 15x70 Astro Binocular, we could spot the flat shape of Saturn ’s rings but couldn’t resolve them any more clearly. Meanwhile, Jupiter appeared as a bright disc, but the magnification wasn’t quite powerful enough to see the gas giant's atmospheric bands or Great Red Spot .

This pair of binoculars aren’t the lightest, weighing in at 3.1 lbs (1.4KG). For this reason, we'd recommend using them with a tripod and adapter .

Best lightweight binoculars

(Image credit: Nikon)

9. Nikon Prostaff 3S 8x42

These lightweight binoculars are easy to hold for long periods

Magnification: 8x | Objective lens diameter: 42mm | Field of view: 7.2 degrees | Eye relief: 5.3mm | Weight: 19.9 oz

Rubber coating for grip Waterproof and shock-resistant Long eye relief design Lacks a tripod adaptor Average lens caps Low magnification

These are fantastic entry-level binoculars that punch well above their price tag. They’ve been on the market since 2016 and still hold their own against more expensive binos. The eye relief is very long at 20.2mm and the eyecups are adjustable — this is excellent news for glasses wearers.

They have a lightweight design and are comfortable to hold thanks to the non-slip rubber coating, they have a shockproof outer layer and they shouldn’t break should you drop them accidentally. The focus wheel is easily rotatable, even when wearing thick gloves. They are also waterproof and fog-proof which is very impressive for their price tag.

The downside to this pair of binoculars is that there is no tripod adaptor. They are lightweight at just 565g so would be great for handheld nature spotting or taking on your travels without tipping your luggage allowance over the limit, but we wouldn’t necessarily recommend them for hours of exploring the night sky.

Best large aperture binoculars

(Image credit: Celestron)

10. Celestron SkyMaster 8x56 binoculars

Large aperture handheld binoculars perfect for the deep sky

Magnification: 8x | Objective lens diameter: 56mm | Field of view: 5.8 degrees | Eye relief: 18mm | Weight: 38 oz

Waterproof and fog-proof design Large objective lenses Generous eye relief Reasonably heavy Tripod adaptor not included Suited to experienced users

The Celestron Skymaster 8x56 binoculars won Space.com ’s Editor’s Choice award for Best Medium Binoculars for Astronomy back in 2014, but we still think they're a top performer today. They weigh just over 1KG so aren’t the lightest pair you can pick up, but they certainly aren’t the heaviest and it isn’t impossible to hold them for long stints at a time.

They are nitrogen-filled and sealed so you can be confident they can perform in all weathers without condensation. The eye relief is a generous 18mm and comfortable and the field of view of 5.8 degrees is satisfactory, although not outstanding.

Best for stereo image

(Image credit: Vixen)

Let these Galilean-design binoculars give you a new way of looking at the night sky

Magnification: 2.1x | Objective lens diameter: 42mm | Field of view: 25 degrees | Eye relief: 8.4mm | Weight: 14.5 oz

Very easy to keep steady Widefield 3D stargazing Small, light and easy to carry Very low magnification Blurry at edges Lens caps are easy to lose

If you’re ready for a completely different kind of binocular experience, put a pair of the Vixen SG 2.1x42 to your eyes and you’re faced with the same night sky you can see naked-eye, only zoomed-in 2x. Why would anyone buy a pair of binoculars with such a low magnification? If your goal is to glimpse deep-sky sights such as galaxies, or even get a close-up of Jupiter’s largest moons, then the Vixen SG 2.1x42 are not for you. However, if sussing-out constellations, and generally getting a super steady, wide-eyed view of the cosmos is what you’re after then you’ll adore the Vixen SG 2.1x42.

Using lenses composed of five multi-coated elements and with the stunning build quality, they offer eye-opening stereoscopic depth. The drawbacks include blur around the edges of the field of view – a hangover of their simple Galilean design – and some pop-off lens caps that are pretty easy to lose.

(Image credit: Celestron)

Best low budget binoculars

If you're looking to save weight and space, these binoculars are a good pick

Magnification: 10x | Objective lens diameter: 2" (50 mm) | Angular field of view: 6.8 degrees | Eye relief: 0.5" (12 mm)

Compact and lightweight Waterproof and fog-resistant Shock resistant Lenses need collimating Greater magnification needed for astro

These are entry-level skywatching binoculars that would suit anyone with a tight budget or a beginner wanting to get the most value for their money. While there are some true wins to this model, there are a few reasons why they're cheap.

The view they present is very reasonable: the fuzzy glow of the Orion Nebula (Messier 42) is pleasing and we could just make out three stars in the Trapezium Cluster at the nebula's heart — greater magnification would be needed to tease out the fourth bright star in this star-forming region.

The moon looks stunning, easily fitting in the field of view and with only a slight degree of false color. In July 2020, the UpClose G2 10x50 binoculars served as an excellent optical aid for studying the naked-eye comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE).

Where the view was let down is by the collimation of the lenses being off, this can be adjusted via small screws but it’s a bit frustrating having to do this with an out-of-the-box pair. The lenses are also prone to fogging, which can be irritating, but not a deal-breaker. We’d still recommend the Celestron UpClose G2 10x50 binoculars because of their lightweight design and low cost.

Read our full Celestron UpClose G2 10x50 binoculars review

Best for reliability

(Image credit: Nikon)

13. Nikon Action EX 12x50 Binocular

A reliable binocular model, but one you need a tripod for

Magnification: 12x | Objective lens diameter: 2" (50 mm) | Angular field of view: 5.5 degrees | Eye relief: 0.6" (16.1 mm)

Wide field of view Clear, crisp observations Heavy, tripod required Slight field curvature

The Nikon Action EX 12x50 binoculars make for a good comparison with regular 10x50 binoculars, in that you get the same aperture at 50 mm but a greater magnification of 12x. The construction is excellent with comfy rubber grips and a big focus knob. Eye relief is 0.51-in (13 mm).

Since you're magnifying the same amount of light collected by 10x50s, a higher magnification usually means images are less bright. However, thanks to the multi-coated lenses and high-refractive-index prisms of the Action EX 12x50, this loss of brightness is not noticeable. What you get are great, high-contrast images. Saturn offered a test of this binocular: its rings were not resolvable on their own, but the skywatcher will notice definite ansae — the extension of the rings at either side of the planet, giving Saturn an oblate shape.

When viewing stars, the images are sharp and pinpointed at the center of the field. Around the edge of the 5.5-degree field of view though, there is some curvature. This makes it slightly distracting when spanning across the Milky Way or wanting to observe larger star clusters. But this doesn't take away from the fantastic package the skywatcher gets in the Action EX 12x50.

Best binoculars for galaxies

(Image credit: Celestron)

14. Celestron Nature DX 12x56 Binocular

Fantastic magnification makes these ideal for galaxies

Magnification: 12x | Objective lens diameter: 2.2" (56 mm) | Angular field of view: 5.5 degrees | Eye relief: 0.63" (16 mm)

Great for galaxies Manageable weight Waterproof, fog-proof and durable Slight distortion at field's edge Surface isn't as grippy as other rubber coated bins

This relatively unusual combination of 12x magnification and 56 mm aperture objective lenses combines power with light-gathering ability, while still being small and light enough to be handheld comfortably with steady hands.

It’s noticeable how much better they show galaxies than smaller models — the Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31) appears disk-shaped with hints of structure, while the neighboring Bode's Galaxy (Messier 81) and Cigar Galaxy (Messier 82) in Ursa Major (the Great Bear) look outstanding in the same 5.5-degree field of view. When turned toward the moon, the craters exude superb clarity and contrast.

There is a hint of distortion through the optical system that begins about three-quarters of the way from the center of the field, with some stars displaying a degree of softness. These stars took the appearance of smudges rather than crisp points of light. The Celestron Nature DX 12x56 is waterproof and also keeps fogging at bay.

In terms of build, the binoculars are satisfactory. The handholds, made of rubber, are comfortable, the 0.6-in (15mm) eye relief is generous (but not for spectacle wearers), and at 2.27 lbs. (1.03KG) they weigh slightly less than the Nikon Action EX 12x50, but with more light gathering ability.

Best for detailed magnification

(Image credit: Celestron)

These binoculars have superb magnification and detail, but they're a heavy unit

Magnification: 15x | Objective lens diameter: 2.8" (70 mm) | Angular field of view: 4.4 degrees | Eye relief: 0.7" (18 mm)

Great price for giant binoculars Excellent eye relief Optics offer good detail Heavy, requires tripod Some softness around edges

Celestron’s SkyMaster line of binoculars wasn’t intended to be top-of-the-range products, but they still provide excellent views for an affordable price. This is the case for the 15x70 'giant' binoculars. It's a sturdy pair of binoculars with a bit of bulk and users will be pleased with the quality of views provided for the price range.

At 11-inches (280 mm) in length and weighing 3 lbs. (1.36 kilograms) the Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binocular certainly has a lot of heft, but using them handheld isn't impossible. You’d be most comfortable if you mounted them to a tripod.

Despite the larger 70 mm objective aperture, the higher magnification of 15x reduces the apparent field of view to 4.4 degrees, compared to typical 10x50s or 12x50s that provide a degree more.

That said, the more light gathered and higher magnification make details that might be vague, or fuzzy on smaller pairs, pop out. There is some softness and blurring towards the edge of the field, which is disappointing but not unexpected considering the low cost. If you’re a spectacle-wearer, you’ll be delighted to read that the SkyMaster 15x70 has a respectable 0.7 inches (18 mm) of eye relief.