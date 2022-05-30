ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Six killed and 34 wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago

By Sun-Times Wire
WBEZ
WBEZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed and nine others were wounded in mass shootings less than 24 hours apart and at least 30 others were wounded or killed by gunfire so far this Memorial Day weekend. In total, at least six people have been killed and 34 others wounded since Friday...

www.wbez.org

Comments / 4

Related
olive92.com

2 killed, 9 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday. A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side. The 36-year-old was in the front yard of a home about 1:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with seriously wounding woman in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an April shooting that seriously wounded a woman in West Humboldt Park. Omar Sosa, 23, is accused of shooting into a car that had two 23-year-old men and a woman inside April 30 in the 4500 block of West Chicago Avenue. The 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

6 dead, 32 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people have been killed and 32 others have been wounded in shootings across the city over the long Memorial Day weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Friday night.The victim was traveling in a vehicle, on the 7900 block of South Drexel around 10:19 a.m., when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people. The victim began to pass through when he heard several shots and felt pain...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, killed in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex around 1:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when he was struck in the torso by gunfire, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Webster
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old boy charged with robbing, beating CTA worker

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbing and beating a CTA employee on public transportation in Bronzeville on the South Side last month. The teen was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect who robbed and beat the 25-year-old transit worker in the 100 block of West 35th Street on May 18, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shoots, kills another man who confronted him with knife: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago homeowner shot and killed another man who confronted him with a knife in his garage Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside his Logan Square garage in the 2700 block of North Monticello when a 53-year-old man armed with a knife approached him.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Swat#Mount Sinai Hospital#Stroger Hospital#West Suburban Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Man and woman seriously wounded by gunfire inside West Englewood residence

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot while inside a residence early Tuesday morning in West Englewood on the South Side. Chicago police said the pair were inside the residence in the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 1:09 a.m. when someone fired shots from a nearby alley.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows man firing at West Pullman restaurant in shooting that left woman injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Tuesday released video showing a shooting at a restaurant in West Pullman in April. At 2:42 a.m. Sunday, April 17, a 26-year-old woman was inside a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street waiting to order when two men began quarreling, police said. One of the men left the restaurant and began shooting at the other man, who remained inside and returned fire, police said. During the exchange, the woman was shot once in the forearm. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital. Video released Tuesday shows the suspect approach the restaurant – which appears to be the Maxwell Street Express – wearing a dark jacket with a fur hood, light jeans, and a white Bulls hat. The suspect is then seen firing shots at the restaurant from the parking lot, and fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two  Detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oakpark.com

Man wounded in Roosevelt Road shooting

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating an instance of gunfire that broke out just after midnight on Memorial Day near Roosevelt Road and Cuyler Avenue. One person was left with minor injuries. The 34-year-old male victim told police the incident began with an argument with an unknown man at...
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

Man injured after jumping off moving CTA train: police

CHICAGO — A man was injured after he jumped off the roof of a CTA Blue Line train, according to police. Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was on top of a moving Blue Line train on the 3700 block of West Congress Parkway around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The train stopped near the Kedzie-Homan stop […]
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

WBEZ

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy