Breathtaking beaches, emerald coves and unique restaurants: Avoid the tourist traps in the Balearic Islands with this fascinating travel guide to the hidden side of the Spanish archipelago
By Sadie Whitelocks for MailOnline
Daily Mail
2 days ago
There are tourist traps galore on the Balearic islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. But each also has enticing hidden sides - and this tome will show you how to find them.
Wild Guide Balearic Islands (Wild Things Publishing) reveals 'deserted beaches, plunging cliffs, emerald coves, mountain peaks, caves and ancient ruins'.
To keep your wanderlust fired up there are 350 images included in the guide, along with GPS coordinates of every location so you can precisely pinpoint the tucked-away spots that are unveiled. Plunge in and you'll find images of a 'magical' bay in west Menorca; an Iron Age necropolis on the east side of the island; a unique restaurant on an islet in west Mallorca serving up 'delicious paella', and a secluded sandy cove in south Ibiza.
The authors (and as it happens the photographers too) - sisters Anna Deacon and Lizzie Graham - say in the introduction: 'We fell in love with the Balearic islands on our first visit two decades ago, when we discovered a side to them that we hadn’t heard or read about, entirely at odds with their touristy reputation.
'We were entranced by the ever-changing landscapes, the olive groves, vineyards, dry-stone walls, breathtaking turquoise water, luscious green forests and limestone cliffs, by the smell of jasmine on the air and the jingling of distant goat bells.'
Scroll down for MailOnline Travel's pick of the stunning locations detailed in the tome...
