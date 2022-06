Click here to read the full article. A new 1975 album is on the way. The band confirmed its fifth studio effort will be released soon via Instagram just as cryptic posters featuring frontman Matty Healy began popping up across London with the date July 7 emblazoned up top. “Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975,” reads the caption of the announcement post. This will be the 1975’s first release in the two years since “Notes On A Conditional Form,” which was supposed to come paired with a tour but was canceled due to the pandemic’s ongoing restrictions....

ROCK MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO