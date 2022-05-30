ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look behind you! These photobombs are a reminder to always check the background of your pictures

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

We've all been guilty of uploading to Instagram in a hurry, but these snaps prove it's always worth double-checking the background in case there's something unintentionally hilarious going on.

People from around the world have taken to social media to share photos featuring random things hidden in plain sight, with Kueez rounding up a selection of the best examples in an online gallery.

Among the snaps is a Disneyland employee dressed in a Mickey Mouse costume who appears to be eating a child, while another photo captured the hilarious moment a woman gave a couple a dirty look.

Elsewhere, is a photo of a woman showing off her back tattoo without realising her dog is drinking from the toilet behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9tz0_0fuoQZWt00
If looks could kill! Kueez has rounded up a selection of viral photos from around the world that have funny things happening in the background - including a woman from the US giving a couple a dirty look 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBuqE_0fuoQZWt00
Bon appétit! A photo taken at Disneyland in Paris shows the shocking moment an employee in a Mickey Mouse costume appeared to be eating a child 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cShzO_0fuoQZWt00
That's ruff! One woman took to social media with a photo showing the tattoos on her back, while unaware of her dog drinking from the toilet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1J1w_0fuoQZWt00
Something from the deep... Two men from the US who posed for a photo beaming with the swordfish they caught were photobombed by a person lurking in the water 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12proh_0fuoQZWt00
Say... 'grounded!' A teenager who posed for a selfie in the bathroom with the door open was blissfully unaware of her mother watching on angrily
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YRxN_0fuoQZWt00
He's sick of these photos! A hockey team in Minnesota were all smiles for the camera except one child who was snapped vomiting on his teammates  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjEZP_0fuoQZWt00
Look behind you! One American father looked delighted to be ruining his daughter's prom snap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5apy_0fuoQZWt00
Not everyone is having a good night: Party-goers on a bus beamed for a photo meanwhile a woman was vomiting into a plastic bag in the background 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qauy_0fuoQZWt00
Left in the cold! A Times Square tourist who posed for a photo with Toy Story's Woody left Seasame Street's Elmo feeling unwanted 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXakP_0fuoQZWt00
Cheeky! A woman who stood on a rail to take a photo alongside the Leaning Tower of Pisa was blissfully unaware of a man creating the illusion of touching her bum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7lw2_0fuoQZWt00
Dirty protest: One photo shows a family all smiles for a photograph, while their dog goes about its business in the background

