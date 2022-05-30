Look behind you! These photobombs are a reminder to always check the background of your pictures

THIS optical illusion can reveal how friendly you are depending on what caught your eye first. The image shows two cats and a dog- which one did you spot first?. Take a close look at the black, white and blue picture and focus on what you see. Some people see...
Breaking up is never a pleasant business, but some people were so desperate to take the sting away that they ended up doing something hilariously inappropriate. People from around the world have taken to social media to share photos of brutal breakups, with Daily Bee rounding up a selection of the most eye-opening examples for an amusing gallery.
While getting a tattoo is seen by some as a rite of passage, or something done in haste on a drunken stag-do, or even the last bit of fun as middle age looms, many choose rather questionable inkings. People from around the world have taken to social media to share...
A video has recently gotten the attention of many on social media. It all started when 27-year-old TikTok user Sarah Rachul – known on the platform as @everydayisdisney – posted a clip of her getting emotional seeing Goofy at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on May 3. The text on the video was “When you see Goofy coming around the corner after waiting 3 years to hug again.” The video has generated over 1.8 million views with more than 7,000 comments. Some of the comments have left negative thoughts about her experience at the park.
AS a mum of three boys, Becky Stiles thought she'd seen it all. But last year, the 25-year-old, from Essex, got the fright of her life when she spotted a "hole" in her son Harvey's mouth. As she laid her then-10-month-old down to change his nappy, Becky noticed a dark...
A Seattle woman has come forward to corroborate claims against a Mykonos restaurant owner and his allegedly aggressive and borderline predatory tactics against tourists visiting the Greek island. Cheryl Lamphere, 43, told DailyMail.com that her group of friends were misled, intimidated and scammed into paying $1,640 for food that did...
A woman named Natalie caught her husband cheating with the nanny thanks to a Disney ride photo. Here’s the story. Natalie, now a single mom of two, caught her husband cheating thanks to a souvenir snapshot, and the nanny subsequently filed a restraining order against her former employee. Her husband has apparently been “lonely and remorseful” since their breakup.
A MAN has told how he has been left with a terrible tattoo after deciding to get an inspirational inking across his arm. He opted to get the motivational motto on his left forearm as a daily reminder to persevere - but everyone has been pointing out the same issue.
Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
A COUPLE found $10million in gold coins mysteriously buried in their back garden - but there's an incredible twist. The Northern California couple - who don't want to be identified - were out walking their dog when they spotted a decaying canister poking out of an old tree and decided to take it back home.
THIS is the awkward moment a gran recoiled from an “ugly” baby photo - before realising she is actually “FaceTiming the parents”. The gran was pranked by grandson Stewart McGonigle, who showed her the newborn as she was clearing up in the kitchen. In the viral...
A super-fan of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has had a stalking protection order made against him after he scammed his way onto a film set with her. The 18-year-old actress, who grew up in Bournemouth but is now based in LA, was filming in London for her latest film, Damsel, to be released on Netflix in 2023.
Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
A woman met a man while online dating, and she figured he seemed like a pretty decent guy. Their conversation was flowing, and they chatted for approximately one whole day before this guy asked her out on a first date.
Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
IF you're fed up with being tracked by pesky cookies online it might be time for a good clear out. Websites use cookies to get a better idea of who you are and what you're interested in. It's all anonymous but it means they can build a profile on you...
A mum has revealed the 'huge shock' of her daughter being born with a 'permanent smile' and is now sharing the family's life on TikTok to raise awareness about the rare condition. Cristina Vercher, 21, and her husband Blaize Mucha, 20, from Adelaide, South Australia, welcomed their daughter Ayla Summer...
A BARTENDER has revealed the drink you order can say a lot about your personality, and you may not like what you hear. 24-year-old bartender Alison, from the US, is a self confessed judgemental bartender and often makes assumptions on who you are based on the drink you buy. Her...
A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
Comments / 8