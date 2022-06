DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two districts in the Wiregrass have a first-year teacher retention rate among the highest in the state. “The quality of a system is going to be based off its people,” says Ron Snell, Superintendent of Geneva City Schools. “A part of that is not just hiring and finding qualified people who are good, who have compassion and care about kids, but then being able to train them, and then the most important is being able to retain them.”

