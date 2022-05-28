ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Where I Live: Jenkins Heights, originally a retirement community, is a hidden gem for a slower life

Cover picture for the articleI grew up in a small suburb of Chicago, a stone’s throw from the nation’s third largest city. I ditched the cold climate and high taxes for a slower, warmer lifestyle. My wife is a native Texan and grew up in Lakeside, Texas. We first came across our house in Jenkins...

Local Profile

Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
CultureMap Dallas

Upscale Dallas suburb's hottest shopping center to welcome 8 new stores and eateries

The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022. These include not just stores but those all-important, modern "brand experiences," where shoppers "are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences," according to a release. They include a couple of restaurants making local debuts, too.
virtualbx.com

Fort Worth is Wooing FC Barcelona with 10,000 Seat Stadium Deal

Fort Worth (Tarrant County) — The City of Fort Worth and Keller Independent School District are exploring options to build a 10,000-seat stadium in north Fort Worth. Several Fort Worth City Council members visited Spain in mid-April to observe FC Barcelona’s soccer complex and La Masia youth academy. They also met with FC Barcelona leadership to discuss partnership possibilities to bring high-level soccer and international tourism to Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill HS valedictorian receives rare college scholarship

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - High school graduations are always special and whether kids choose a school close to home or move away the time is the unofficial transition into adulthood. No one knows that better than a young lady graduating on May 31 from Cedar Hill High School and she has more than one reason to celebrate.Carah Allen has never broken stride in her time at Cedar Hill High. "I've been the same rank all four years," she said. "So, my family is like 'it's just another thing that Carah did.'"But make no mistake, Carah graduating as Cedar Hill's valedictorian...
CEDAR HILL, TX
blackchronicle.com

Miami developer plans its first Dallas deal in North Oak Cliff

A Miami actual property firm that’s increasing to North Texas has bought a website close to downtown Dallas for an condo venture. Associated Group has constructed and managed near 100,000 residences within the final 40 years. The agency is very identified for its luxurious condominiums in Florida. Associated Group...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
fortworthreport.org

28th Annual Dr. Marion J. Brooks Living Legends awards recipients announced

Fort Worth, TX…The Beta Tau Lambda (Fort Worth Alumni) Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in association with the Beta Tau Lambda Charitable Foundation will honor outstanding civic and community leaders at the 28th Annual Dr. Marion J. Brooks Living Legend Award Ceremony on Friday, June 17th at 6:30 PM at The Petroleum Club located at 777 Main St., Fort Worth, TX 76102.
FORT WORTH, TX
92.9 NIN

North Texas Cyclists Save Dog Trapped on Bridge During Ride

Thank goodness someone spotted this little guy. No way he would have found a way out of there without seriously hurting himself. Not often you get a to be a hero while in the middle of an 80 mile ride, but that's exactly what happened to the Smash Bros Plus One cycling team. Once a week they get together to ride their bikes throughout Dallas and Fort Worth. Just over a week ago, 30 miles into their 80 mile journey a woman was freaking out.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants now open, coming soon in Plano

A variety of new restaurant concepts, including a Euro-Mediterranean bazaar and eatery, a new downtown tavern and an ice cream shop are now open or coming soon in Plano. 1. Darna Mediterranean Market is coming soon to Legacy West in Plano. The company’s Facebook page stated it plans to open this spring at 7700 Windrose Ave., Ste. G-170. According to its website, the location will feature a Euro-Mediterranean bazaar and eatery. The website states the market will include Spanish meat boards, European cheeses, French pastries, Italian and Turkish flatbreads, Greek souvlaki, Moroccan spices and Lebanese mezze. It will also contain a Turkish coffee bar and a full-service alcohol bar. A quick-service deli will also be included, the website states. The 6,200-square-foot location will include indoor and outdoor seating, according to its website. 214-404-9106. www.darnamarket.com.
PLANO, TX
fwtx.com

Historic Fort Worth Properties Get a Second Chance

Fort Worth is full of mothballed buildings that look ripe for demolition. But, through another monocle, such buildings may be worthy of salvation. As Historic Fort Worth releases its annual list of Most Endangered Places, nine buildings and properties might get a second chance. Among the properties nominated is a...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Long lines fill Herman Clark Stadium lot for food distribution

Maria Flores, 40, sat in the third line of the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s community food distribution with her three kids. Flores, a nursing assistant, is preparing for summertime, when her kids will be home from school. “It’s going to be a bigger expense because the kids will be...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth neighborhood fights back against crime

FORT WORTH, Texas — Homeowners in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood are hoping to get the attention of police and said they just want to feel safe at home. Lavelle Hines moved into the Southgate area about a year ago. He immediately started introducing himself to neighbors, especially those with young people who like to play basketball outside his home with his sons.

