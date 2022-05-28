Where I Live: Jenkins Heights, originally a retirement community, is a hidden gem for a slower life

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - High school graduations are always special and whether kids choose a school close to home or move away the time is the unofficial transition into adulthood. No one knows that better than a young lady graduating on May 31 from Cedar Hill High School and she has more than one reason to celebrate.Carah Allen has never broken stride in her time at Cedar Hill High. "I've been the same rank all four years," she said. "So, my family is like 'it's just another thing that Carah did.'"But make no mistake, Carah graduating as Cedar Hill's valedictorian...

CEDAR HILL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO