Lincoln County, ID

Lincoln County, ID Deputy Wrestles a Really Big Dog

By Bill Colley
 3 days ago
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies like dogs. When they come across a canine on the loose, they’ve got a corral where they can safely keep the animals. Pictures were posted on the agency’s Facebook page with the hope of reconnecting the dogs and families, however. Some of the mastiffs don’t necessarily like...

Twin Falls, ID
