ProMusica chorale, orchestra announces auditions for 2022-23 season

ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra invites singers and instrumentalists to audition for the group’s 20th anniversary season.

Auditions are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th St.

Rehearsals will begin later in August, and the in-person concert season will kick off in October.

Music reading ability is required for the chorale at intermediate level and above. Playing level must be advanced intermediate and above for the orchestra. Standard orchestral excerpts will be required for the audition.

All auditions are by appointment only. For audition appointments and repertoire requirements, visit pmaz.org and click on the Audition tab or contact Patti Graetz, Artistic Director, at pgraetz@pmaz.org or 602-570-4458.

Since its founding in 2003, ProMusica Arizona has become a leader in bringing live music to audiences. With almost 100 multigenerational singers and instrumentalists, the group has performed more than 275 times for more than 134,000 people. ProMusica Arizona is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization and is supported by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.