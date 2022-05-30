ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Tennis club continues supporting underprivileged children

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzENU_0fuoJHUk00

The Sun City West Tennis Club continued its support of a local program helping underprivileged children by securing a matching contribution, making a total donation of $2,000 to Programs for After School Success.

The check was presented by members of the Tennis Club board to Tony Reyes, Executive Director of PASS.

“Our mission is to enrich the lives of students in underserved neighborhoods of Phoenix, by encouraging personal responsibility and a healthy lifestyle,” stated Reyes. “You have no idea how much this donation will change some kids’ lives.”

PASS is free to students in grades 5 and up. They are provided with free tennis lessons at the Phoenix Tennis Center, free racket and balls, college age coaches/mentors, exclusive clinics with the Arizona State University tennis team, ASU Sun Devil “ball kids” opportunities for special events and incentives like shoes, uniforms and transportation.

“Tony’s passion for the game of tennis and to ‘serving up success’ is so apparent,” stated club Member-At-Large Joel Piaskowski. “He pours his heart and soul into these kids. Our club is honored to be part of his mission. We look forward to continued involvement with PASS.”

For more information on PASS, visit passkids.org. For more information on how to partner with the SCW Tennis Club and support this and other charities, contact Piaskowski at 402-850-6639.

Comments / 0

Related
northcentralnews.net

Aunt Chilada’s oozes Arizona lore

Aunt Chilada’s, with roots going back upwards of 120 years, oozes local lore and atmosphere, serving up stories of eccentric Phoenix characters along with enchiladas, nachos and house specialties including a killer pollo fundido. Sisters and co-owners Tiffany Allison and Michelle Woods love to share that lore with customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

'Build-to-rent' communities grow traction in Arizona

Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend. Boaters at Lake Powell during the holiday weekend caught sight of a giant rockslide. Mila Carter shared video with Arizona’s Family of the huge slab of rock that came crashing down into the water on Memorial Day. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE
Timothy Rawles

A brief history of Filiberto's Mexican restaurants

Filiberto's on 19th Ave & Pinnacle Peak in Phoenix, AZFiliberto's Facebook. If you live anywhere in one of the southwest’s many buzzing cities you are probably not far from a Mexican food chain with the suffix “Bertos” in its name. And if you don’t, one is probably on its way.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

7 sandwiches we love in metro Phoenix

Sandwiches are no longer limited to a monotonous lunchtime staple. We've scoured the Valley for sandwiches that can hold their own — day or night.1. Alla Parmigiana, CiboCibo is best known for its artisanal pizzas (for good reason), but it's this eggplant parmesan sandwich on saltimbocca bread that keeps us coming back.Get it for lunch only at the downtown Phoenix restaurant.Jessica's tip: Start with the arancini.2. Buffalo Chicken, Worth TakeawayWorkers at this adorable sandwich shop will tell you it's the Crispy Chicken sandwich that keeps them in business, but Jessica respectfully insists it's the Buffalo Chicken — topped with gobs...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Sun City West, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
West Valley View

Harvard-bound teen thanks TUHSD

Ryan Novoa has been fascinated with Harvard since he was a child. The mythology, the reputation and the programs long appealed to the recent University High School graduate. This fall, Novoa will see his dream comes to fruition, as he begins his freshman year at the Ivy League school, concentrating in human developmental and regenerative biology under the premed track.
AVONDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#Arizona State University#Pass#The Phoenix Tennis Center#Passkids Org#The Scw Tennis Club
azbigmedia.com

Maryvale epitomized the American dream, then reality stepped in

Maryvale once epitomized the American dream of suburban family life. During the post-war building boom, a local boy back from the Army transformed acres of farmland west of Phoenix into Arizona’s first planned community. Maryvale, which now stretches from Grand Avenue to 99th Avenue, Camelback to McDowell roads, had...
PHOENIX, AZ
spectrumnews1.com

Texas holds off Arizona State for fourth national title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas won the national title that eluded its current seniors three years ago. No tornadoes, no letdowns, just one clutch shot after another. Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State's late charge for a 3-2 victory Wednesday.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Phoenix New Times

Don't Miss These June Food and Drink Events in Metro Phoenix

June is heating up with some fun food and drink events. With a four-day celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, an indoor market with local vendors, and a fundraiser combining two of our loves, puppies and pancakes, you really can't go wrong when getting your calendar together this month. Check back for more happenings as they come up.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Free college courses for senior citizens are available in nearly every state

There are numerous advantages to seeking higher education at any age. Even when you are in your 50s, 60s and beyond, you can benefit from taking college courses. Taking a class can freshen your skills, provide opportunities for socialization, enhance confidence, help prevent cognitive decline and more. And when you...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona COVID-19 cases continue to increase

COVID-19 cases have been climbing in Arizona for five weeks now. But COVID-19 ICU bed use in the state's hospitals is remaining relatively low. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 13,042 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard in its weekly update Wednesday. That total is almost certainly just a fraction of the state’s active infections, since fewer people are getting tested at public sites recently. Among tests that do get reported, positivity rates have soared to 19% — one of the highest levels since the pandemic began.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

3 must-try rooftop bars in Phoenix

Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still bearable at any of these three rooftop destinations.1. Floor 13Details: This stunning rooftop atop the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Phoenix converts into a private event space. Food and drink: Try the spicy meatballs and fresh mozzarella with a signature cocktail or beer. Address: 15 E. Monroe St. Photo: Andrea Morris/@apis.photography2. Don Woods' Say WhenDetails: Located in Rise Uptown Hotel, Say When combines the atmosphere of the late '60s and early '70s with views of the Phoenix skyline and Camelback Mountain. Food and drink: We recommend stopping by for happy hour, daily from 4-6pm. Grab an $11 specialty highball and $3 off all food. Address: 400 W. Camelback Rd.3. Sotol Modern Cocktail KitchenDetails: The first rooftop bar opened in downtown Gilbert, Sotol is locally owned with a menu that focuses on the highlights of the State of Arizona and Sonoran Desert.  Go when: You want to go out for a romantic dinner or for an intimate hangout with friends. Address: 313 N. Gilbert Rd. Ste. 301 Photo: courtesy of Sotol Modern Cocktail Kitchen
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Brand Launches 4 New Strains

Arizona-based marijuana brand Good Things Coming launched four new flower strains on Friday, May 20, at all Sol Flower dispensaries in Arizona. The four new strains are:. Devil Driver – It’s only up from here with our hand trimmed, sun-grown flower with diverse cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Bred by Tiki Madman in collaboration with Clearwater Genetics. This special strain is a cross between Melonade and Sundae Driver and puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. Inhale excellence and welcome to the good life.
ARIZONA STATE
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
580
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy