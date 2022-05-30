Tennis club continues supporting underprivileged children

The Sun City West Tennis Club continued its support of a local program helping underprivileged children by securing a matching contribution, making a total donation of $2,000 to Programs for After School Success.

The check was presented by members of the Tennis Club board to Tony Reyes, Executive Director of PASS.

“Our mission is to enrich the lives of students in underserved neighborhoods of Phoenix, by encouraging personal responsibility and a healthy lifestyle,” stated Reyes. “You have no idea how much this donation will change some kids’ lives.”

PASS is free to students in grades 5 and up. They are provided with free tennis lessons at the Phoenix Tennis Center, free racket and balls, college age coaches/mentors, exclusive clinics with the Arizona State University tennis team, ASU Sun Devil “ball kids” opportunities for special events and incentives like shoes, uniforms and transportation.

“Tony’s passion for the game of tennis and to ‘serving up success’ is so apparent,” stated club Member-At-Large Joel Piaskowski. “He pours his heart and soul into these kids. Our club is honored to be part of his mission. We look forward to continued involvement with PASS.”

For more information on PASS, visit passkids.org. For more information on how to partner with the SCW Tennis Club and support this and other charities, contact Piaskowski at 402-850-6639.