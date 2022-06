Warning: This post contains spoilers for This Is Us. The penultimate episode of This Is Us was always going to belong to Rebecca Pearson. If the NBC drama’s first several seasons left viewers preoccupied with how Jack Pearson died (may the Crock-Pot live in minor infamy), then the last few have been—sometimes tediously—devoted to Rebecca’s eventual demise. The show’s second to last episode, titled “The Train” and written by series creator Dan Fogelman, does get there, but not before one last misdirect.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO