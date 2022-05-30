Police searching for suspect after armed robbery reported at local convenience store

Blackfoot Police officers were dispatched early Monday to Short Stop convenience store at 985 S. Broadway St. following a report of an armed robbery.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 3:50 a.m., a police department news release said.

The suspect fled the store before officers arrived. The suspect is believed to be a white male wearing a yellow Los Angeles Lakers sweatshirt, black pants, dark shoes, gray mask, and a black and gray backpack, the release said.

Anyone who recognizes the individual, whose image was captured on surveillance video, or the clothing is asked to contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 208-785-1234 or Detective Delacruz at 208-684-6259.