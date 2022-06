The Morrow County School District is pleased to welcome several new administrators to the district for the 22-23 school year. “It has been another busy spring as we have worked to fill our vacant administrative positions, said Erin Stocker, executive director of Human Resources. “The retirement of Superintendent (Dirk) Dirksen and a resignation led to movement within the district. The school district is in a good position with our ability to hire strong internal candidates, as well as an experienced administrator to round out our administrative team for 22-23.”

MORROW COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO