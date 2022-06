(The Center Square) – Eighteen bills that passed out of the General Assembly’s 2022 session have been vetoed, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. The Republican governor announced he was invoking policy vetoes on bills ranging from apprenticeships in the workforce to employment of minors to union dues reductions on taxes to election issues. The state's Senate and House of Delegates are each majority Democrat.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO