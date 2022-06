George, IA (KICD)– The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says a George man tried to run a woman over with his car yesterday. By the time they arrived at the scene he had fled. After an investigation and with help from the Sheldon police department 41 year old Bradly Engelkes was apprehended. He was charged with Using a weapon to committ domestic abuse, and also charged with impeding the flow of air or blood while committing domestic abuse.

LYON COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO