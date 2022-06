We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Memorial Day weekend is happening right now, and that means hundreds of retailers have slashed prices on items for your home and backyard, helping you save on the things you want the most. Big-ticket items like appliances, smart TVs and mattresses are all marked down, but as we head into summer, a lot of us will be spending more time outdoors or entertaining guests, so here are a few of our other favorite deals you should grab today while the price is right.

4 DAYS AGO