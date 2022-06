Last year, Lansing baseball was one strike away from winning the Section IV Championship before a miraculous comeback by Trumansburg. Last Saturday, Lansing had Elmira Notre Dame down to its final out in the seventh inning before two runs scored to tie the game. The Bobcats had a chance to answer in extra innings this time around and did so, scoring three runs in the eighth inning to win 7-4.

LANSING, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO