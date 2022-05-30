ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One family's photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas

By Jeffrey L. Littlejohn
 2 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jeffrey L. Littlejohn, Sam Houston State University. (THE CONVERSATION) As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists,...

Unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana laid to rest

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana was laid to rest Wednesday following a memorial service in which a police chaplain called the unidentified child an “unknown angel." Mourners gathered at the Weathers Funeral Home...
NC parents' bill blocking K-3 LGBTQ curriculum clears Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina “Parents' Bill of Rights" legislation that in part would prohibit instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 public school curriculum was approved Wednesday by the state Senate. The near party-line vote suggests a likely veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper...
Pfizer to conduct Lyme disease vaccine trial in Maine

BREWER, Maine (AP) — Pfizer has partnered with a Maine health care system to conduct the third phase of a Lyme disease clinical trial to test the efficacy of the company's vaccine. The trial, held at Northern Light Health system in Brewer, will span over 13 months and require...
12 crash fatalities marks CT’s deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2006, data shows

A dozen people were killed in crashes on Connecticut roads this weekend, marking the deadliest Memorial Day weekend in nearly two decades, state data shows. The fatal accidents included a wrong-way way crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Guilford that killed four people early Sunday and a one-car crash in Thompson on Monday afternoon that also killed four people and seriously injured a fifth person.
DPH: Coronavirus hospitalizations, positivity rate drop from last week

NEW HAVEN — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Connecticut decreased by dozens over the past week, Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration announced Tuesday. As of Tuesday, there were 321 people hospitalized across the state with the coronavirus, officials said, citing data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health. Of that group, 96, or 29.91 percent, are not fully vaccinated.
