One family's photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas

NEW HAVEN — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Connecticut decreased by dozens over the past week, Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration announced Tuesday. As of Tuesday, there were 321 people hospitalized across the state with the coronavirus, officials said, citing data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health. Of that group, 96, or 29.91 percent, are not fully vaccinated.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO