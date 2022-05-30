2022 the Memorial Tournament expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

As you might expect, I watch way too much video trying to analyze what makes great swings great. One thing I noticed a while back is what’s happening with the lead foot when some of the all-time best start the downswing. Players such as Rory McIlroy, Greg Norman and even Jack Nicklaus let the heel of their front foot move toward the target as they transition from backswing to through-swing. That action of the foot promotes a very strong weight shift to the lead side, and it demands that you start the transition the way you should—from the ground up. For many amateur golfers—perhaps you—the best thing this move does is eliminate the dreaded spinout, where your body rotates hard out of its original address position in the downswing, typically causing you to slice, pull or top your shot. You know if you spun out just by looking at your feet when the ball is gone. They’ll both be facing the target.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO