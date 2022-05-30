ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Rev. Al: Community in Buffalo still in mourning and are still angry

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy Saturday at the...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 7

Related
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Strong: Mother-son duo combating racism one book at a time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Combating racism one book at a time. That is the mission Zeneta Everhart and her son, Zaire Goodman are hoping to spread across Western New York. Last week, dozens of boxes filled with children's books were bought off of an Amazon Wishlist and were arriving in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WABE

CNN anchor reflects on covering Buffalo mass shooting

CNN’s Victor Blackwell recently broke down into tears during his live report on the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. that resulted in the deaths of 10 Black adults. The clip of Blackwell talking with one of the victims’ family members went viral on social media....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
wbfo.org

Peoples-Stokes: Tops Markets commits to reopening

On Saturday, following the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said that Tops has committed to reopening and that she hopes it will open in the next few weeks. "We can get this market open by I would hope the end of June. Totally redone on...
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Lester Holt in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt has covered the big stories across the nation and world. In May, he was in Buffalo covering the mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson. 13 people were shot, 10 died and police arrested a self-proclaimed white supremacist who targeted Black people.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Al Sharpton
spectrumlocalnews.com

Summer City Fitness Series returns to Buffalo for 2022

​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​You can get healthy by showing off your dance moves this summer in the Queen City. The Summer City Fitness Series returns on June 4 to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The city will be offering free outdoor fitness dance programs every Saturday until Aug....
BUFFALO, NY
thebharatexpressnews.com

TBEN News and the GOP created a terrorist as the Buffalo shooter is charged with domestic terrorism

Buffalo’s racially motivated supermarket mass shooter has been charged with hate-motivated domestic terrorism. The 18-year-old white man accused of fatally shooting 10 black people at a Buffalo supermarket was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on hate-motivated domestic terrorism and 10 counts of first-degree murder. …. The 25-count...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pride Week begins in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week begins Tuesday to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and identity in Western New York. Buffalo will be celebrating Pride with a variety of events throughout this week and the month of June. On Tuesday, events include the annual LGBTQ+ flag raising in Niagara Square at...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Morning Joe
spectrumlocalnews.com

More than 50 businesses to participate in Buffalo Black Restaurant Week in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will show its love for Black-owned restaurants beginning on June 12, helping to support and promote minority-owned businesses. More than 50 restaurants are participating this year, making this Buffalo’s biggest Black Restaurant Week to date. The fifth annual event has moved from...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New development in Jonathan Parker's case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In April 1997, two Buffalo police officers thought a suspect was stripping a stolen car on Northampton Street. As they approached the suspect, the suspect began firing. Officer Charles "Skip" McDougald was killed and officer Michael Martinez was injured but survived. A year later, 19-year-old Jonathan...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

GALLERY: VP Harris visits Buffalo for mass shooting victim’s funeral

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Buffalo Saturday for the funeral of Buffalo mass shooting victim 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield. Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Familiar Face Is Saying Good Bye To Buffalo

This Friday will be the last on-air for a very familiar face of Buffalo television. Channel 4 wake-up anchor Mel Orlins announced that Friday will be her last day at WIVB. She posted a message on her Twitter page letting her viewers know that is she departing the station. Before...
wamc.org

Hochul seeks accountability for tech companies in wake of mass shootings

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says tech companies have failed to do their part to prevent mass shootings. As she continues to push for new gun safety measures including raising the age for sales of AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21 – the kind of weapon used this month by the 18-year-old gunmen in Uvalde, Texas and at a Buffalo supermarket – the Democrat says tech companies should also be held accountable.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy