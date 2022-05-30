Rev. Al: Community in Buffalo still in mourning and are still angry

THE VICE PRESIDENT: I’m not going to say anything about Reverend Sharpton right now. (Laughter.) AUDIENCE: Good afternoon. THE VICE PRESIDENT: To the Whitfield family; the father of the Whitfield family, Mr. Whitfield. (Applause.) The pain that this family is feeling right now, and the nine other families here...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Combating racism one book at a time. That is the mission Zeneta Everhart and her son, Zaire Goodman are hoping to spread across Western New York. Last week, dozens of boxes filled with children's books were bought off of an Amazon Wishlist and were arriving in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke to the press Saturday, following the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, one of 10 victims killed in the white supremacist mass shooting at a Tops Markets two weeks ago. Reverend Al Sharpton will join them. Rev. Sharpton also delivered the […]
CNN’s Victor Blackwell recently broke down into tears during his live report on the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. that resulted in the deaths of 10 Black adults. The clip of Blackwell talking with one of the victims’ family members went viral on social media....
SOLVAY, N.Y. — Central New York veterans are wrapping up the month of May by honoring those who both served and lost their lives to defend The United States of America during a Memorial Day that comes weeks after two mass shootings across the nation. The month of May...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge that would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
On Saturday, following the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said that Tops has committed to reopening and that she hopes it will open in the next few weeks. "We can get this market open by I would hope the end of June. Totally redone on...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt has covered the big stories across the nation and world. In May, he was in Buffalo covering the mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson. 13 people were shot, 10 died and police arrested a self-proclaimed white supremacist who targeted Black people.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can get healthy by showing off your dance moves this summer in the Queen City. The Summer City Fitness Series returns on June 4 to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The city will be offering free outdoor fitness dance programs every Saturday until Aug....
Buffalo’s racially motivated supermarket mass shooter has been charged with hate-motivated domestic terrorism. The 18-year-old white man accused of fatally shooting 10 black people at a Buffalo supermarket was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on hate-motivated domestic terrorism and 10 counts of first-degree murder. …. The 25-count...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week begins Tuesday to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and identity in Western New York. Buffalo will be celebrating Pride with a variety of events throughout this week and the month of June. On Tuesday, events include the annual LGBTQ+ flag raising in Niagara Square at...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will show its love for Black-owned restaurants beginning on June 12, helping to support and promote minority-owned businesses. More than 50 restaurants are participating this year, making this Buffalo’s biggest Black Restaurant Week to date. The fifth annual event has moved from...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In April 1997, two Buffalo police officers thought a suspect was stripping a stolen car on Northampton Street. As they approached the suspect, the suspect began firing. Officer Charles "Skip" McDougald was killed and officer Michael Martinez was injured but survived. A year later, 19-year-old Jonathan...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Buffalo Saturday for the funeral of Buffalo mass shooting victim 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield. Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were accompanied by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Air Force Two. They left Washington, D.C. from Joint Base Andrews for Buffalo […]
This year has been the first glimpse into a normal summer that we have seen since 2019. While we are not back 100 percent, there are fairs, festivals and events that are taking place in 2022 that did not in 2020 and 2021. There is one place that was not...
This Friday will be the last on-air for a very familiar face of Buffalo television. Channel 4 wake-up anchor Mel Orlins announced that Friday will be her last day at WIVB. She posted a message on her Twitter page letting her viewers know that is she departing the station. Before...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul says tech companies have failed to do their part to prevent mass shootings. As she continues to push for new gun safety measures including raising the age for sales of AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21 – the kind of weapon used this month by the 18-year-old gunmen in Uvalde, Texas and at a Buffalo supermarket – the Democrat says tech companies should also be held accountable.
The charge of Domestic Acts of Terrorism Motivated by Hate in the First Degree was brought against Payton Gendron "because of the perceived race and/or color” of the people he targeted, according to the indictment.
Comments / 7