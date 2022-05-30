Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

Effective: 2022-05-30 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and east central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Scott The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Dakota County in east central Minnesota Scott County in east central Minnesota South central Anoka County in east central Minnesota Ramsey County in east central Minnesota * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Prague, or 21 miles northwest of Northfield, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Shakopee, Savage and Prior Lake around 800 PM CDT. Eden Prairie, Burnsville and Apple Valley around 805 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bloomington, Edina, St. Louis Park, Richfield, Hopkins, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Roseville, Golden Valley, West St. Paul, Maplewood, Fridley, Shoreview, White Bear Lake, New Brighton and Blaine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
