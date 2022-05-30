ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day Storms Possible In SE Minnesota

By Kim David
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - For a second straight day, portions of southeast Minnesota were visited by morning thunderstorms and...

knsiradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms Four Tornadoes Touched Down in Minnesota on Monday

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Monday, leaving an extensive trail of damage in their wake. The twister that hit the small town of Forada was the strongest at an EF-2, with maximum wind speeds estimated at around 120 miles an hour. Insulation, shingles, siding, and other debris littered the town Tuesday as survey crews assessed the damage. The whir and whine of chainsaws filled the air as residents and volunteers cleaned up the mangled trees, flipped cars, and flattened homes and other buildings. Amazingly, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported with the storm that contained multiple vortexes and a damage path at least half a mile wide.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Here Comes A Cooler-Than-Average Start To June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June. It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like. (credit: CBS) We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal. Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
WBAY Green Bay

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
kvrr.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
103.9 The Doc

What? Minnesota’s Energy Grid Is At Risk This Summer

Minnesota's usually-reliable power grid is at risk as we head into the summer season here in 2022. This is the kind of stuff that seems to usually happen to other areas of the country, not here in Minnesota. But according to a new report, it's true: Minnesota's power grid is at risk of rolling blackouts this summer as sweltering summer temperatures cause an increasing demand for energy.
Bring Me The News

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in Minnesota for threat of strong tornadoes

Rapidly intensifying thunderstorms are expected this afternoon across southern Minnesota, all of them possibly producing intense damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be long-track significant twisters. Because of the elevated threat, the National Weather Service has issued a rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch. Most...
voiceofalexandria.com

Severe weather threat exits across Minnesota for Memorial Day

(UNDATED) -- The National Weather Service says much of the state will see an increased risk for severe weather throughout Memorial Day. The highest chance for severe thunderstorms is in western Minnesota, with conditions and potential storms weakening the further east you are in the state. The National Weather Service also says western Minnesota could also see conditions that make tornado outbreaks possible starting in the early afternoon today (Monday).
KAAL-TV

Road closure for SE Rochester powerline work

(ABC 6 News) - Emergency personnel shut down a portion of 3rd Avenue SE in Rochester, from about 9th Street to 11th Street, Tuesday morning. ABC 6 News confirmed work on a powerline near 10 1/2 Street SE.
Kat Kountry 105

SUMMER FUN! Minnesota’s Margarita Cruise Is Back

Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and 809,000 boats. Yep, there are nearly one million boats in the state of Minnesota according to a report from the National Marine Manufacturers Association that was published by Twin Cities Business Magazine. If you own a boat or if you’re lucky enough...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carver, Hennepin, McLeod, Nicollet, Sibley, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Carver; Hennepin; McLeod; Nicollet; Sibley; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Wright County in central Minnesota Eastern Sibley County in central Minnesota East central McLeod County in central Minnesota Carver County in east central Minnesota Northeastern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Glencoe to near Arlington to 5 miles north of Nicollet, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Glencoe and Green Isle around 615 PM CDT. Lester Prairie around 620 PM CDT. Norwood Young America, Mayer and Henderson around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Waconia, Watertown, Delano, St. Bonifacius, Mound, Orono, Rockford, Maple Plain, Chaska, Victoria and Corcoran. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and east central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Scott The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Dakota County in east central Minnesota Scott County in east central Minnesota South central Anoka County in east central Minnesota Ramsey County in east central Minnesota * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Prague, or 21 miles northwest of Northfield, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Shakopee, Savage and Prior Lake around 800 PM CDT. Eden Prairie, Burnsville and Apple Valley around 805 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bloomington, Edina, St. Louis Park, Richfield, Hopkins, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Roseville, Golden Valley, West St. Paul, Maplewood, Fridley, Shoreview, White Bear Lake, New Brighton and Blaine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, Dodge, Fillmore, Lake, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; Dodge; Fillmore; Lake; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DODGE FILLMORE LAKE MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA
CBS Minnesota

Iowa Father, Minnesota Son Sentenced In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have been sentenced for their role in the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court records, 26-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota was sentenced to four months incarceration, with one year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100 in restitution and additional fees. Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson’s father, Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar, Iowa was sentenced to 30 days incarceration and a year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100. In the plea agreement signed by both men last December, they...
AM 1390 KRFO

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
