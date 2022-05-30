ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe town hall focuses on government participation

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0Qqu_0funm2AC00

The Tempe City Clerk's Office  and City Attorney's Office will present information Tuesday, May 31, during a town hall discussion about participating in public meetings and local government.

Participants will learn how to "engage with the Tempe City Council's public processes and contribute ... ideas about increasing accessibility to local decision making," according to a release from the city.

The session will take place 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, in the lower-level program room A.

City staff will present information about Tempe's  boards and commissions and how members of the community can apply to serve as volunteers to advise the City Council through the groups.

The People's Budget Tempe community organization is presenting the session, titled "Equity is a Verb: Making Tempe a City for All."

For questions about the town hall, conact Tempe Neighborhood Services Manager Shauna Warner at shauna_warner@tempe.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

First stage of Drought Management Plan initiated in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix joined Tempe and Mesa Wednesday in launching the first stage of its drought preparedness plan in an effort to conserve more water as drought conditions worsen on the Colorado River. Stage One of the water alert for the city includes intensive public education...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Tempe launches first stage of water shortage plan

TEMPE, Ariz. — The city of Tempe has launched the first stage of its drought preparedness plan in an effort to conserve more water as drought conditions on the Colorado River worsen. Stage Zero of the city's plan mostly involves ramping up Tempe's outreach efforts to encourage residents to...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
gilbertsunnews.com

Town pares Ocotillo Bridge designs to 2 options

The Town has pared down the aesthetic design for the planned Ocotillo Bridge across Gilbert Regional Park to two from four and is again asking the public for its input. Residents can comment from May 31 to June 14 on the two options – the Palo Verde concept and a new design Desert Falls, which incorporates the best of the elements from three previous renderings – Waterfall, Water and Stone, and Cascade.
GILBERT, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

How Big is the Multifamily Housing Issue in Scottsdale? Now We Know

If you read this blog regularly, we don’t have to tell you: the rental crisis is real, it is truly rearing its ugly head in Arizona, and while multifaceted, one of the biggest drivers of it is a shortage in supply. This is why we’ve been shouting from the rooftops about the need for additional housing supply, and there are few better ways to increase that supply than with multifamily housing.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale homeowners tell HOA to leave their trees alone

Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle. The university is expanding, and residents were told in April they had to be out by the end of October. Officers...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tempe City Clerk#The Tempe City Council#The City Council#The People S Budget
AZFamily

City of Phoenix warning Tempe officials about proposed arena

Phoenix Lyft driver shot in the head shares message about gun violence. Jonathan Trainor stopped to pick up food at the Jack in the Box drive-thru near Central and Southern Avenues when he was shot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Maricopa County is teaming up with dozens of organizations to...
fox10phoenix.com

'City of a Thousand': Arizona lawmaker pushes for sanctioned camps as 'temporary' solution to homeless crisis

'City of a Thousand': Arizona, Texas proposing different solutions to the homeless crisis. As Phoenix, along with other cities in the U.S., deal with a growing homeless crisis, there are differing approaches on how to fix the problem. In the final part of a four-part series, FOX 10's Justin Lum takes a look at what leaders are doing in one Texas city to address the crisis, and what one politician in Arizona is proposing.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Short-term rentals spur debate in Las Sendas

When Brett and Erica Russo moved into their house in 2018, they felt they had finally found their dream home. They chose Las Sendas, an established series of gated enclaves in northeast Mesa, for the views, the golf, the location and the elevation. At almost 1,700 feet, Las Sendas is...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kjzz.org

Arizona COVID-19 cases continue to increase

COVID-19 cases have been climbing in Arizona for five weeks now. But COVID-19 ICU bed use in the state's hospitals is remaining relatively low. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 13,042 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard in its weekly update Wednesday. That total is almost certainly just a fraction of the state’s active infections, since fewer people are getting tested at public sites recently. Among tests that do get reported, positivity rates have soared to 19% — one of the highest levels since the pandemic began.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Water supply issue in Casa Grande takes new turns

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Nearly a year after the Arizona Department of Water Resources said it won’t approve new supply certificates for groundwater use in the Pinal Active Management Area, local groups are pushing back on the agency’s findings and developers have found a way to keep building homes without the need for certificates.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix warns Tempe about putting proposed entertainment district in flight path

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix is calling on the City of Tempe after finding out the proposed mixed-use sports entertainment district will be right under the airport’s flight path. The proposed entertainment district could be home to the Arizona Coyotes, but it will also include around 1,000 residential units. This could impact where planes can fly out of Sky Harbor.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Several Arizona school districts using alert system that can detect gunshots

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — AtlasIED, a company based out of Phoenix, says schools are their No. 1 customers for a system that issues visual and audio alerts during critical incidents. “It made it easy for education to be able to put this type of system on the networks since the network was already created and robust enough to handle all these other technologies,” explained Business Development Manager Manny Kitagawa. “It goes anywhere from our day-to-day type communication needs to the critical alert side and we find that schools use it across the board for everything.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
376
Followers
992
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy