Tempe town hall focuses on government participation

The Tempe City Clerk's Office and City Attorney's Office will present information Tuesday, May 31, during a town hall discussion about participating in public meetings and local government.

Participants will learn how to "engage with the Tempe City Council's public processes and contribute ... ideas about increasing accessibility to local decision making," according to a release from the city.

The session will take place 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, in the lower-level program room A.

City staff will present information about Tempe's boards and commissions and how members of the community can apply to serve as volunteers to advise the City Council through the groups.

The People's Budget Tempe community organization is presenting the session, titled "Equity is a Verb: Making Tempe a City for All."

For questions about the town hall, conact Tempe Neighborhood Services Manager Shauna Warner at shauna_warner@tempe.gov.