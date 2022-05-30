ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FoQ4_0fung4ZY00

(NEXSTAR) — While some may view Memorial Day as the unofficial start to summer – and the chance at a three-day weekend – the day carries a heavier meaning.

Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, honors Americans who gave their lives in service. It was declared a national holiday by Congress in 1968.

The day’s history technically started more than 100 years earlier when, in 1866, Waterloo, New York, held a city-wide ‘Decoration Day.’ According to USO , citizens were encouraged to place memorials on the graves of soldiers.

Louisiana man arrested after allegedly stealing $600K of checks from U.S. Mail

Two years later, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the head of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans, established the first-ever national Decoration Day , a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. He moved the day to May 30, a time when flowers would be in bloom.

Until World War I, Decoration Day honored those who fought in the Civil War. In the decades since its inception, the day became better known as Memorial Day, the Department of Veterans Affairs explains . Congress designated Memorial Day as a national holiday through the Uniform Holiday Bill passed in 1968 – it took effect in 1971 – and formally moved it from May 30 to the last Monday of the month.

Memorial Day is often confused with Veterans Day , which falls on November 11 every year and honors those who fought in American wars and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, became a legal holiday in May 1938.

ADOC searching for escaped inmate last seen in Jefferson County

After World War II, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day as part of the Uniform Holiday Bill.

Memorial Day should also not be confused with another military holiday in May, Armed Forces Day. Celebrated on the third Saturday of the month, Armed Forces Day honors those currently serving in the U.S. military.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Guns, drugs recovered from 100-person house party in Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the weekend, police were called to a noise complaint at a home in Southside, where they found over 100 people at a house party, as well as guns and drugs. On Sunday, the Southside Police Department responded to a noise complaint at a house party where over 100 people were […]
SOUTHSIDE, AL
CBS 42

Manson Family member who had been arrested in Alabama in 1969 recommended for parole

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California parole panel has recommended the release of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, according to the Associated Press. Krenwinkel’s family described her as a “perfect, normal, happy, clever, studious, pious, well-behaved child who enjoyed her family life, school and church activities, and was never in trouble.” She met Manson when […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Memorial Day#Armistice Day#Memorials#War Memorial#Americans#Congress#Uso#U S Mail#The Grand Army
Missouri Independent

The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
CBS 42

Tow truck driver, passengers alive after shots were fired on I-20/59

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – A tow truck driver, his colleague, and their passenger who needed a lift, are still alive after someone shot at them from another car while driving along I-20/59 in Bessemer. The three tell CBS 42 that the incident happened Saturday night. Jeff DeShazo, of McCalla, said that while he was getting […]
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Every day is Memorial Day at Dover Air Force Base

The first stop back on U.S. soil for American service members killed overseas is Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. It's where their families wait, where VIPs gather and where the honor guard is called. It’s at this site where members of the Air Force mortuary affairs team have the...
DOVER, DE
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old was found shot to death Monday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Tarlumi C. Bonner, of Birmingham, was found dead on the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North around 2:00 p.m. Details surrounding Bonner’s death are limited at this time. Birmingham Police continue to investigate Bonner’s death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy