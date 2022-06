On Monday, members of the Ames and Story County Emergency Response teams executed search warrants at tow different locations within the city limits of Ames. A warrant was issued at 4709 Steinbeck, #4, with the other being issued at 108 Jewel Dr., #104. While conducting the search on Jewel Drive, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh of Ames, was arrested by authorities on an outstanding warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor related to an incident that occurred on May 20, 2022.

STORY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO