Let’s face it: Trying to figure out what to do with a cash surplus is a great problem to have. Still, whether you’ve received a sudden windfall of cash in the form of a work bonus, an inheritance or profits from a property sale, or if you're simply looking for a new saving strategy, doing so in this economy can be particularly tricky. Market conditions are creating a cash conundrum: Investing is risky and buying real estate isn’t an option for many due to supply issues. But leaving money liquid can have significant downsides as well due to today’s high inflation rates.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO