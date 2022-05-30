ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Watermelon with fried halloumi and za’atar recipe by Sami Tamimi

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQNGX_0funViH600
Watermelon with fried halloumi and za’atar by Sami Tamimi.

An easy, refreshing summer salad. If you have never tried this winning combination of cold watermelon and creamy, salty cheese before, then this is the time to give it a go. The olives, za’atar, chilli and herbs add layers of flavour that work in harmony.

Serves 4 as a starter or side, or 2 as a main

halloumi cheese 220g

olive oil 3 tbsp

za’atar 1 tbsp

lime zest and juice of 1

small watermelon 1 (1.5 kg)

sea salt flakes

kalamata olives 40g, pitted

green chilli 1 medium, thinly sliced on an angle

oregano leaves 1 tbsp

mint leaves 10 large

Cut the halloumi into 1cm-thick slices; pat dry using kitchen paper.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a frying pan and fry the cheese slices on a medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Transfer to a clean plate and leave to slightly cool.

In a small bowl, mix the rest of the olive oil, the za’atar and the lime zest and juice until well combined, then set aside.

Quarter the watermelon, remove the skin and cut each section of flesh widthways into 1cm-thick slices, then cut each slice in half, into smaller triangles, about 6cm long and 3cm wide. You will need 700g of flesh (discarding the seeds if you like).

When ready to serve, spread the watermelon pieces out on a large platter or individual plates, followed by the halloumi. Spoon over the za’atar mixture and add a good sprinkle of salt.

Scatter the olives and chilli on and finish with the oregano and mint leaves, tearing them as you go along, and serve at once.

Sami Tamimi is a chef and food writer

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Amanda Lear: the androgynous muse to Dalí who made disco intellectual

At the peak of the disco era in the late 1970s, Amanda Lear, who had established herself as a singer after 15 years of being a Vogue model and muse to everyone from Salvador Dalí to Bryan Ferry, had a bone to pick. “Disco music is a fantastic medium, and it’s a pity not to use it intelligently: we used rock to communicate with youth,” she said in 1979. “What shocks me is seeing my colleagues, who sing well, sing idiocies. The music is good, the production is good, the singer is good. The lyrics are aberrant.”
MUSIC
30Seconds

Remoulade Shrimp Pasta Salad Recipe Is Creamy Cajun Goodness

When the flavors of remoulade sauce mingle with plump shrimp and pasta, the result is Cajun magic in your mouth. One bite and you'll be hooked on this shrimp salad. This easy remoulade shrimp pasta salad recipe works as a main dish or side dish. I've taken it took potlucks and cookouts, and always get recipe requests.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloumi#Za Atar#Watermelon#Olives#Food Drink
30Seconds

Delicious Grilled Potato Salad Recipe With Lemon Vinaigrette

This grilled potato salad recipe is a tangy twist on the classic. If you've never grilled potato salad before, you really need to try this delicious recipe. This easy potato salad recipe is perfect for any family get-together. It will have everyone lining up for more. Cuisine: American. Prep Time:...
RECIPES
swimswam.com

The Hungry Swimmer: Cold Italian Pasta Salad

This pasta salad recipe is super convenient, quick, easy, and perfect for meal prepping and making in batches. Current photo via Ruby Martin. Are you looking for a way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet? This, possibly new vegetables, or simply more of a variety? Well, this is the perfect recipe for you.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

The sheer size of the China trading relationship is why Australia has to share its feasts and famines with Beijing

Concentration on security and regional influence has distracted from the economic relationship with China, a key foundation of Australian prosperity. A high proportion of Chinese growth has been engineered by a large government-sponsored debt-fuelled infrastructure and property bender. This underpins demand for Australian products and services boosting incomes. The data...
CHINA
The Guardian

The Guardian

295K+
Followers
75K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy