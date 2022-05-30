ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 27 Employees Threw In The Hat Halfway Through Getting Their Job Done, And It Shows

By Daniella Emanuel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVTSb_0funUr5200

1. This person took their instructions way too literally:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qThfY_0funUr5200
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

2. Same with this person:

Mailed the package, boss from NotMyJob

3. This person didn't understand their own job description:

Maybe he should hire a someone for that... from NotMyJob

4. This person didn't give two Fs about breaking a violin bow to fit their small packaging:

Packed the violin bow, boss from NotMyJob

5. This person got real lazy with their translations:

Translated the line, boss! from NotMyJob

6. This person forgot how to spell Sacramento:

I now understand the phrase “close enough for government work”. from NotMyJob

7. This person somehow thought there would be no repercussions to sending along a broken bowl:

My colleague ordered some bowls online and this one came exactly as you see it. Someone wrapped a broken bowl, without the parts that broke off, meaning it didn't break in transit. from NotMyJob

8. This person forgot the D:

Finished putting up the sign boss from NotMyJob

9. This person had no knowledge about the product they're supposed to be an expert on:

Answered all the questions, boss! from NotMyJob

10. This person shipped 1,000 crickets without a container for them:

Shipped those crickets boss from NotMyJob

11. This person designed the most pointless ramp imaginable:

Extreme wheelchairing! from NotMyJob

12. This person added just a SPRINKLE of insulation to the roof:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BCWX_0funUr5200
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

13. This person chose an odd place to put the price tag:

Put the price tags on, boss. from NotMyJob

14. This person got the shirt halfway on, then gave up:

Spotted in Target. Next level fashion. from NotMyJob

15. This person really didn't need to relay this message:

Did the signboard boss from NotMyJob

16. This person is asking for their merch to get stolen:

Done adding the security tag boss from NotMyJob

17. This person turned a cute pug into a scary alien:

Put the advert up boss from NotMyJob

18. This person just got in a whole lotta trouble:

Made the engraving,boss. from NotMyJob

19. This person was way off with their math:

I’m not a math expert but.... from NotMyJob

20. This person didn't care to take the customer's food out of the packaging:

My sister was just served this at a local Mexican restaurant. from NotMyJob

21. This brand really said "screw the vegans":

It ain’t easy bein’ cheesy. from NotMyJob

22. This person offended all bagel lovers:

“my BF ordered an egg and cheese bagel...” from NotMyJob

23. This person probably caused a lot of burnt fingertips:

Installed the stove, boss from NotMyJob

24. This person did the opposite of following instructions:

My dad said "as close to the rose bushes as possible"...... from NotMyJob

25. This person added cheese to...the outside of the burrito(?):

I put on the cheese boss! from NotMyJob

26. This person created a death trap:

This sandbox was place right on top of a manhole from NotMyJob

27. And finally, this person definitely meant ambidextrous:

Amblivious from NotMyJob

H/T: r/NotMyJob

