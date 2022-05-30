These 27 Employees Threw In The Hat Halfway Through Getting Their Job Done, And It Shows
1. This person took their instructions way too literally:
2. Same with this person:
Mailed the package, boss from NotMyJob
3. This person didn't understand their own job description:
Maybe he should hire a someone for that... from NotMyJob
4. This person didn't give two Fs about breaking a violin bow to fit their small packaging:
Packed the violin bow, boss from NotMyJob
5. This person got real lazy with their translations:
Translated the line, boss! from NotMyJob
6. This person forgot how to spell Sacramento:
I now understand the phrase “close enough for government work”. from NotMyJob
7. This person somehow thought there would be no repercussions to sending along a broken bowl:
My colleague ordered some bowls online and this one came exactly as you see it. Someone wrapped a broken bowl, without the parts that broke off, meaning it didn't break in transit. from NotMyJob
8. This person forgot the D:
Finished putting up the sign boss from NotMyJob
9. This person had no knowledge about the product they're supposed to be an expert on:
Answered all the questions, boss! from NotMyJob
10. This person shipped 1,000 crickets without a container for them:
Shipped those crickets boss from NotMyJob
11. This person designed the most pointless ramp imaginable:
Extreme wheelchairing! from NotMyJob
12. This person added just a SPRINKLE of insulation to the roof:
13. This person chose an odd place to put the price tag:
Put the price tags on, boss. from NotMyJob
14. This person got the shirt halfway on, then gave up:
Spotted in Target. Next level fashion. from NotMyJob
15. This person really didn't need to relay this message:
Did the signboard boss from NotMyJob
16. This person is asking for their merch to get stolen:
Done adding the security tag boss from NotMyJob
17. This person turned a cute pug into a scary alien:
Put the advert up boss from NotMyJob
18. This person just got in a whole lotta trouble:
Made the engraving,boss. from NotMyJob
19. This person was way off with their math:
I’m not a math expert but.... from NotMyJob
20. This person didn't care to take the customer's food out of the packaging:
My sister was just served this at a local Mexican restaurant. from NotMyJob
21. This brand really said "screw the vegans":
It ain’t easy bein’ cheesy. from NotMyJob
22. This person offended all bagel lovers:
“my BF ordered an egg and cheese bagel...” from NotMyJob
23. This person probably caused a lot of burnt fingertips:
Installed the stove, boss from NotMyJob
24. This person did the opposite of following instructions:
My dad said "as close to the rose bushes as possible"...... from NotMyJob
25. This person added cheese to...the outside of the burrito(?):
I put on the cheese boss! from NotMyJob
26. This person created a death trap:
This sandbox was place right on top of a manhole from NotMyJob
27. And finally, this person definitely meant ambidextrous:
Amblivious from NotMyJob
H/T: r/NotMyJob
