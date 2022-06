The Carolina Hurricanes, like many of the Stanley Cup contenders that fell short this season, have some tough decisions to make in the summer. Four roster forwards and two defensemen will be unrestricted free agents, including second-line center Vincent Trocheck. The veteran pivot is coming off a six-year, $28.5M deal that he signed with the Florida Panthers and is likely looking at a raise from the $4.75M cap hit he has carried since 2016.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO