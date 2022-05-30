ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State audit finds just $314,000 in 'questioned spending' in $21 billion in federal money

voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – State auditors say almost all of the nearly $21 billion in federal money that came to Wisconsin last year was properly spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report into state spending of federal dollars from the fiscal year 2020-21 state budget. “In FY...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

State officials create fake document to cover up misconduct in eviction case

Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) have created a fraudulent document as part of an apparent cover-up regarding its investigation into the eviction of my then-97-year-old mother from a senior care facility last fall. The falsified document was recently posted on the state’s online portal for complaint investigations regarding regulated care facilities. […] The post State officials create fake document to cover up misconduct in eviction case appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
captimes.com

Dane County judge hands election skeptic latest legal defeat

A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Dane County Circuit...
DANE COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota session ends without action on tax relief, public safety

ST. PAUL – The Legislature adjourned May 23 with priorities such as converting a massive state surplus to historic tax relief and improving public safety at a time violent crime is soaring unresolved. State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, said he adamantly supports eliminating the state’s tax on Social Security...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Cowles
wizmnews.com

Shouldn’t be playing politics with Wisconsin Elections Commission

First, they created it. Now, they want to kill it. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is no Frankenstein’s monster. Wisconsin lawmakers created the agency to oversee elections in the state several years ago, replacing the Government Accountability Board, which was comprised of retired judges. The system worked fine, but some claimed some of these retired judges were trying to legislate from the bench, so they settled on the new Wisconsin Elections Commission. In an attempt to be fair, they created the six-person panel comprised of six democrats and six republicans. Which party served as chair would rotate between the two parties. That seems fair. But, sadly, politics has creeped in, and now some are calling for scrapping the very commission they created. Every Republican candidate for Governor wants you to think the elections weren’t fair and that therefore the Wisconsin Elections Commission is to blame. One member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission abruptly retired even though he was poised to become the next chairman. But Dean Knudson says because he refuses to claim Donald Trump won the election in Wisconsin, he was told by party bosses to not serve as chair. So he resigned instead, because of politics, on what is supposed to be an agency overseeing elections without political prejudice. They shouldn’t be playing politics with our elections. A group of retired judges would be able to tell them that.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Uw System#Dhs
wuwm.com

Utility executive expands push for second nuclear power plant in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin utility executive is stepping up his sales job for the idea of adding a new nuclear power plant in the state. The proposal has supporters and critics. The two reactors at the Point Beach nuclear plant north of Manitowoc continue to generate electricity, including for We Energies customers. There's even a controversial proposal to keep the plant running until about 2050, when it would be roughly 80 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa Public Radio maintains services despite elimination of state funding

The Iowa Legislature eliminated state funding for Iowa Public Radio in next year's budget. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa Public Radio anticipates a tight budget but no major impact on programming for listeners despite the Legislature’s move this year to eliminate state support from the program, its executive director said Wednesday.
IOWA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Report: Wisconsin had 11 Indian boarding schools, 2 in Keshena

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal report shows more than 500 indigenous children died at Indian boarding schools in the United States. Wisconsin had at least 11 of these schools, including two in Keshena. Dewey Schanandore says he found gravesites while jogging around Keshena. He believes his ancestors led him...
KESHENA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wearegreenbay.com

‘Mounting what will be a vigorous defense’: Advocate-Aurora responds to lawsuit over high prices

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.
EAST TROY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Clinton resident announces candidacy in State Assembly District 31 race

Editor’s note: information below has been provided by a political candidate announcing her intention to run for office. Other candidates wishing to run for political office will have equal opportunity to announce their intensions. Ellen Schutt, Clinton-R, has declared her candidacy for the Wisconsin State Assembly, District 31, according...
CLINTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy