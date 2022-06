Very few foods are as entrenched in American society as peanut butter. A product found in more than 90% of U.S. kitchens, according to National Peanut Board, the ubiquitous nature of peanut butter isn't much of a mystery. Beyond the indisputable fact that it's exquisitely delicious, peanut butter is easy to store, easy to use, and cheap. Its history of affordability and availability has made it a mainstay of American cuisine for more than a century, even being used to help ease the burden of meat rationing during World War I (via Smithsonian). And despite its high-calorie count, peanut butter is an exceptionally healthy food, offering a range of nutrients and health benefits — if you avoid the high-sugar, overly-processed varieties advises WebMD.

