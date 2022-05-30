Sunderland's Ed Sheeran concerts set to be Metro's busiest days

An 87-year-old disabled woman missed her flight to Spain on Sunday after Birmingham Airport staff “failed on help her on board”, according to her son.Sheila Cottrill arrived at Birmingham Airport three hours before her Ryanair flight on 1 May, which she was taking in order to visit son Jeremy, who is based in Barcelona.A wheelchair user, she had booked “assisted passage” help via Ryanair’s website when purchasing her tickets, and expected to be helped through the airport and on to the 3.50pm flight.Arriving in her wheelchair, Ms Cottrill was helped at first by the airport’s Special Assistance staff, who escorted...

