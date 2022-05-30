ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland's Ed Sheeran concerts set to be Metro's busiest days

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro expects its busiest two days of the year so far as fans flock to see Ed Sheeran in Sunderland. Dozens of extra trains and an extended service will be in operation on Friday and Saturday to cope with demand, when the star plays at the Stadium of Light....

Ed Sheeran
