Hartlepool wheelchair user in hospital after cashpoint robbery

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
Two drivers who killed a cyclist while racing at 70mph (110kmh) were guilty of "senseless" and "appalling" driving, a judge who jailed them both said. Dad-of-two Graham Pattison, 49, from Hartlepool, was hit on the A689 between Wynyard and Sedgefield in July 2020. Paige Robinson, 24, of Billingham, and David...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans was reportedly punched and kicked by a group of men, during an incident on the weekend. Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night. She wrote on Instagram she was attacked after one...
A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
A teenager has been stabbed to death as another fights for life in hospital after a violent brawl erupted at a KFC outlet. Police rushed to the restaurant in Casino in NSW's northern rivers region at 5.10pm on Sunday and found two teenagers with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of...
Christopher Groom, 41, was arrested in December and suspended by the force, Leeds Magistrates' Court heard. A computer and a mobile phone were seized from his home by officers, who found a total of 8,707 images of abuse from between 2014 and 2021. Groom, of Main Street, Claxton, Malton, pleaded...
A World War Two Luger was among dozens of illegal guns anonymously handed in to police in Leicestershire during a two-week firearms amnesty. Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were left at police stations across the county. The surrender saw a total of 74 firearms or their component...
A driver has appeared in court charged over the deaths of two young friends who were knocked off their bikes in a road crash. Best friends Steven Duffield, 10, and Mason Deakin, 11, were hit by a vehicle as they were riding their bikes along a road in Hull in October 2020.
A learner driver was spotted by police in Telford being supervised by their 15-year-old daughter. Officers pulled over a Vauxhall Meriva, displaying L plates, in Donnington on Sunday at around 11:15 BST. The driver has been reported for driving in breach of licence conditions and without third party insurance. Police...
A driver has been jailed after losing control of his car, spinning it 180 degrees and backwards on to a pavement, fatally hitting a grandfather. Haroon Basharat drove off after his BMW struck William Burns, 63, on Station Road, Stechford, Birmingham, in April last year, police said. Basharat had been...
A woman says a serving Metropolitan Police officer sent her sexual messages while subjecting her to a “relentless campaign” of grooming after being called to her home for a welfare check Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Ms Y, who can not be identified, said PC Phil Hunter would call her from his bed at night to make sexual comments and ask her out on dates.The accusations only came to light after Mr Hunter, a Metropolitan Police officer, was investigated in a case of gross misconduct for having a sexual relationship with a different woman. Mr Hunter had been sent to...
An Argentinian national charged with murdering a Crufts dog breeder on her driveway has died in custody while awaiting trial. Valerie Freer was killed outside her home on Lichfield Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, on 24 February. A post-mortem examination confirmed the 68-year-old died of neck injuries. Alex Verdu Munoz, 26,...
A man who left a two-month-old boy badly brain-damaged, then tried to blame a toddler for the injuries, has been jailed for seven years. Neil Kirton, 29, hurt the baby after taking him for an overnight feed at his home in North Lanarkshire. When it became clear the baby was...
The police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating the strip-search of a third child by the Met Police, after two other controversial cases. Two teenage girls, known as Child Q and Olivia, were strip-searched by officers while they were menstruating. Acting Commissioner Sir Stephen House said last week there was...
Terrifying CCTV has emerged showing a helpless mum chasing after a man who allegedly sped off in her car with her four-month-old baby still inside, sparking a frantic two hour search across Adelaide. The young woman left the motor running and her son in the back seat as she quickly...
Matthew Jenkins was on his way to pick up his kids from school when he saw that a bus from a different school had toppled onto its side. This was the result from a drag race between two Mustangs, both of which reportedly hit 110 miles-per-hour. By the time Matthew...
A serving soldier who deliberately drove at a group of teenagers in Salisbury after downing six pitchers of cocktail in a Sunday drink session has been jailed for eight years.Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of 27 March 2022 drinking with three fellow soldiers.Bailey was caught on CCTV deliberately turning his car around once he spotted the group, driving slowly in their direction, pausing for around 21 seconds before accelerating towards them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
