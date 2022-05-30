ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hartlepool wheelchair user in hospital after cashpoint robbery

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wheelchair user is being treated in hospital after being robbed by a woman at a cash machine. It happened outside the Sainsbury's store on Murray Street, Hartlepool, at around 02:30 BST on...

BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Pair jailed over Hartlepool cyclist's 'senseless' death

Two drivers who killed a cyclist while racing at 70mph (110kmh) were guilty of "senseless" and "appalling" driving, a judge who jailed them both said. Dad-of-two Graham Pattison, 49, from Hartlepool, was hit on the A689 between Wynyard and Sedgefield in July 2020. Paige Robinson, 24, of Billingham, and David...
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
BBC

Police say inquiries are 'ongoing' after assault on Yasmin Evans

Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans was reportedly punched and kicked by a group of men, during an incident on the weekend. Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night. She wrote on Instagram she was attacked after one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

WW2 Luger among 74 firearms handed into police in Leicestershire

A World War Two Luger was among dozens of illegal guns anonymously handed in to police in Leicestershire during a two-week firearms amnesty. Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were left at police stations across the county. The surrender saw a total of 74 firearms or their component...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Telford learner driver supervised by daughter, 15, police say

A learner driver was spotted by police in Telford being supervised by their 15-year-old daughter. Officers pulled over a Vauxhall Meriva, displaying L plates, in Donnington on Sunday at around 11:15 BST. The driver has been reported for driving in breach of licence conditions and without third party insurance. Police...
BBC

Birmingham man jailed after grandfather dies in hit-and-run

A driver has been jailed after losing control of his car, spinning it 180 degrees and backwards on to a pavement, fatally hitting a grandfather. Haroon Basharat drove off after his BMW struck William Burns, 63, on Station Road, Stechford, Birmingham, in April last year, police said. Basharat had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I was the prey’: Woman subjected to ‘relentless grooming’ by Met police officer

A woman says a serving Metropolitan Police officer sent her sexual messages while subjecting her to a “relentless campaign” of grooming after being called to her home for a welfare check Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Ms Y, who can not be identified, said PC Phil Hunter would call her from his bed at night to make sexual comments and ask her out on dates.The accusations only came to light after Mr Hunter, a Metropolitan Police officer, was investigated in a case of gross misconduct for having a sexual relationship with a different woman. Mr Hunter had been sent to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Argentinian accused of murdering Staffordshire dog breeder dies in prison

An Argentinian national charged with murdering a Crufts dog breeder on her driveway has died in custody while awaiting trial. Valerie Freer was killed outside her home on Lichfield Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, on 24 February. A post-mortem examination confirmed the 68-year-old died of neck injuries. Alex Verdu Munoz, 26,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for baby attacker who tried to blame toddler

A man who left a two-month-old boy badly brain-damaged, then tried to blame a toddler for the injuries, has been jailed for seven years. Neil Kirton, 29, hurt the baby after taking him for an overnight feed at his home in North Lanarkshire. When it became clear the baby was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Third Met Police child strip-search case investigated

The police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating the strip-search of a third child by the Met Police, after two other controversial cases. Two teenage girls, known as Child Q and Olivia, were strip-searched by officers while they were menstruating. Acting Commissioner Sir Stephen House said last week there was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Salisbury: Soldier mows down group of teenagers in drunken rage

A serving soldier who deliberately drove at a group of teenagers in Salisbury after downing six pitchers of cocktail in a Sunday drink session has been jailed for eight years.Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of 27 March 2022 drinking with three fellow soldiers.Bailey was caught on CCTV deliberately turning his car around once he spotted the group, driving slowly in their direction, pausing for around 21 seconds before accelerating towards them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

