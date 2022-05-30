ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trapped ducklings rescued from Newcastle storm drain

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven ducklings trapped down a storm drain were rescued by firefighters. Students at Newcastle University raised the alarm on Sunday morning when they were alerted by the mother duck's agitated quacks. A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) crew arrived and found her...

