ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nestle CEO Does Not See 'Significant' Baby Formula Shortages Outside U.S.

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle does not expect "significant infant formula shortages" in other markets the Swiss food maker serves...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 18

Jim B
2d ago

It's All Biden and his incompetent administration of color & gender..Not Putin, Not The Scamdemic and Not Trump,, All Biden...

Reply
15
Danny Clem
2d ago

All Going As Planned! Never had formula growing up in the 70's! Mother had no milk! Condensed milk and Karo syrup! People forgot how to survive!

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestle#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Zurich#Reuters#Swiss
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Why some of Biden's top doctors are wearing masks in "low" COVID areas

Two of the Biden administration's top doctors now say they are now choosing to wear masks indoors even in communities officially deemed to have "low" levels of COVID-19. "I've been masking more, partially because I've really had engagements that I've really wanted to get to, and didn't want to have to cancel," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week at an event hosted by the Milken Institute in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy