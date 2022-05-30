ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NH

Injured hiker rescued by helicopter in Monadnock State Park

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRr42_0funDDbl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wU86a_0funDDbl00
Newton woman falls 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire 00:29

JAFFREY, N.H. - A 71-year-old woman from Newton had to be flown out of Monadnock State Park in New Hampshire Sunday after suffering serious injuries in a fall.

NH Fish and Game said Sharon Milinsky fell about 20 feet while hiking the White Dot Trail. She was unconscious "for a significant amount of time" because of the fall, officials said.

First responders and Good Samaritans carried her in a litter to a medical helicopter landing zone near the summit, and she was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester just after 2 p.m. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Hikers are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, hike with a partner or group, and make sure they have the right equipment.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tractor-trailer slams into parked car, killing driver on I-95 in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. – A man was killed late Monday night when his car, which was stopped along Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, was hit by a tractor-trailer.It happened around 11:30 p.m. in Greenland.New Hampshire State Police said the man's car was possibly parked in the right travel lane with its lights on when the crash happened. Police did not release the man's name.After impact, the tractor-trailer left the road and came to a stop along the tree line.The tractor-trailer driver, a 25-year-old Leominster man, was not hurt.Police said the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors. No charges have been filed at this time.
GREENLAND, NH
capecod.com

Bicyclist injured in fall along Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly falling off their bike in Bourne. The incident happened about 12:45 PM on the Cape side Canal Service Road near the Amerigas plant. The victim was transported to Beth Isreal Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
WCVB

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck in Cape Cod town of Eastham

EASTHAM, Mass. — A motorcyclist is dead after they were involved in a crash with a motor vehicle in the Cape Cod community of Eastham, according to police. Eastham police said officers and firefighters received reports of the crash near the intersection of Massasoit and Edgewood roads at about 2:40 p.m. Monday.
EASTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts woman seriously injured after falling while hiking in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
NEWTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Jaffrey, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Jaffrey, NH
Accidents
City
Newton, NH
Jaffrey, NH
Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during rollover crash in Topsham

TOPSHAM — An 18-year-old woman from Bradford was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Topsham yesterday. The crash took place on Willey Hill Road at around 7:55 a.m. According to the report the driver was headed southeast towards Powder Spring Road before losing control of her vehicle. The...
TOPSHAM, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man drowns after falling in Falmouth pool

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man has succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from a pool in Falmouth, Monday. Emergency crews from the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge just before 6:30 p.m., according to Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith. Once on scene, crews located bystanders attempting to remove the man from the pool.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle on Cape Cod

A motorcycle rider has been killed after a crash on Cape Cod during the extended Memorial Day weekend. According to Eastham Police, on Monday, just before 2:45 p.m., the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
EASTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

3 people hurt after Green Line trains collide in Boston

BOSTON – Three people were injured when two Green Line trains collided in Boston Wednesday night. It happened as two trains were merging near Government Center at about 9:30 p.m.First responders tell WBZ-TV two drivers and a passenger were taken to the hospital by EMS. They all had minor injuries and were able to walk off the trains. The MBTA said service is suspended between Park Street and Union Square. Riders are being asked to use the Orange Line for alternate service downtown. 
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Hikers#Accident#Umass Medical Center
FOX 61

2 killed, 2 injured in Franklin crash: Troopers

FRANKLIN, Conn. — Two people were killed and another two were injured after a crash on Route 32 in Franklin on Monday evening. Connecticut State Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Meeting House Hill Road. A Lexus NX2 was traveling...
FRANKLIN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

These Are the Silliest Street Names in New Hampshire

Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on those...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man pulled from pool in Falmouth, taken to hospital

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man was taken to an area hospital after being pulled from a pool in Falmouth, Monday. Emergency crews from the Falmouth Fire and Police Departments responded to the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge, according to Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith. Once on scene, crews located bystanders attempting to remove the man from the pool.
FALMOUTH, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings reported across Worcester County in last week

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The black bear population is growing in Massachusetts and while they still can surprise people, MassWildlife said bears can survive and thrive in suburban areas. Police departments and residents reported several bear sightings across the area, including one captured on video climbing a tree on Osgood...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire 8-year-old killed in random South Carolina shooting

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Quarius Naqua Dunham, a third grader from Portsmouth, N.H. was killed over the weekend when police say he and his family were victims of a random shooting in South Carolina.According to the Florence County Sheriff's office, 40-year-old Charles Montgomery Allen allegedly shot at three cars as they drove by his home on Saturday.Dunham was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the neck. The 8-year-old was removed from life support on Sunday and later died. His father was hit in the leg, but is expected to survive.Portsmouth superintendent of schools Stephen Zadravec said in a letter...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
FireEngineering.com

West Newbury (MA) Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Fire

The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass. May 30—WEST NEWBURY — Firefighters and investigators remained at 374 Middle St. on Friday morning, hours after extinguishing a 4-alarm fire that heavily damaged a more than 300-year-old house. Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said the homeowner called 911 about 3:30 a.m. and...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Cow on the loose in Wareham

WAREHAM – Police and animal control officers are on the tail of a loose cow named Rosie in Wareham.The cow was seen Tuesday in the area of the Maple Springs Wildlife Management Area on Maple Springs Road and was later spotted running through the woods toward Charge Pond."Total disregard for the Mooooooovvvveeee Over Law!" the Wareham Department of Natural Resources posted.Though officers said they are "in hot pursuit of this unruly cow," they asked the public to steer clear and not approach Rosie. They said she is stressed and not stopping, so anyone who sees her should instead call Wareham Police Communications at (508) 295-1212. 
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy