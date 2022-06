Had Laura Brekken not been convinced otherwise more than three decades ago, her entire teaching career might have lasted all of one day. Fresh off earning her degree from the University of North Dakota and being hired as the first-grade teacher at Fisher Public School two weeks before the start of the school year, after one day – the first day of school that fall – Brekken, 22 at the time, was ready to be done.

FISHER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO