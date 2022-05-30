ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Master P’s daughter has died

By Terry Shropshire
rolling out
rolling out
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Music impresario Master P has informed his fans that his 29-year-old daughter has passed away. On Sunday evening, May 29, 2022, the rap icon who was born Percy Miller in New Orleans conveyed his overwhelming...

rollingout.com

Comments / 7

